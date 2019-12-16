BERRIEN SPRINGS — Faith Kittleson made history earlier this fall as the kicker on the Berrien Springs varsity football team.
Now, she is Miss Berrien Springs 2020 after being crowned Saturday night before about 400 people in the Howard Performing Arts Center at Andrews University in Berrien Springs.
The theme of the community Blossomtime contest was “The Greatest Holidays on the Silver Screen” in keeping with the overall Blossomtime theme of “The Greatest Show.”
Faith, 17, was chosen from a field of seven contestants and will now compete with other community queens for the Miss Blossomtime title March 15-16 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
The new queen is a senior at Berrien Springs High School and is the daughter of Eden Partlo and Cary Kittleson. She wore a black ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and rhinestone and glitter embellishments.
Kittleson plans to attend Western Michigan University to major in psychology and minor in business. She hopes to study abroad during her junior year and eventually to open her own business.
Her school activities include soccer and football. She is the girls soccer team captain, player of the year and record holder for goals scored and assists made. She has been the place kicker for the varsity football team this fall and set a state record for nine consecutive points after touchdowns made in one game.
In addition, Faith was the homecoming queen this fall, been on the honor roll all four years, plays with the Southwest Michigan Youth Orchestra and does ballet. She has volunteered with the Granger food drive, Granger soup kitchen, girls soccer camp, fire department pancake breakfast and Salvation Army.
Bridgman High School seniors Megan Klein and Lily Haskins were crowned the first and second runnerups respectively.
Megan, 17, is the daughter of Glen and Amy Klein. She is in the Early Middle College Program at Lake Michigan College and plans to transfer to Western Michigan University after graduation. She hopes to earn a degree in biomedical science and pursue a career in the medical field.
Her school activities include honor roll, cheerleading, choir and theater. She is a National Merit Scholarship Award nominee and has volunteered with the Bridgman STEM Lab fundraiser and the Mini Bees cheer camp.
Lily, 17, is the daughter of Erik and Keri Haskins. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to study linguistics with the goal of becoming a speech pathologist.
Her school activities include National Honor Society, honor roll, class officer, student senate peer mentor, prom and homecoming committees, DAR Good Citizen and outstanding student in geometry, English, biology, algebra, chemistry and pre-calculus.
Berrien Springs High School senior Dulce Lopez-Lara, 18, was chosen Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants. She is the daughter Pedro and Maria Lopez. She plans to attend Lake Michigan College and then Eastern Michigan University to get a degree in elementary education.
Her school activities include honor roll, soccer, concert choir and Bel Canto and the Southwestern Michigan Orchestra.
Other contestants were Zoe Dortch, Ellie Haygood and Eboni Willis.
Mr. Berrien Springs 2020 representatives are Dylan Mondschein, 18, and Skylar Sawle, 18. Both are seniors at Berrien Springs High School.
Dylan is the son of Sabrina Pesce and Chuck Mondschein. He plans to attend the University of Michigan. His school activities include National Honor Society, hockey and track.
Skylar is the son of Jacob and Lori Sawle. He plans to attend Western Michigan to get a degree in electrical engineering. His school activities include honor roll, football, track and field and wrestling.
Delanie-Jude Dutoi and Piper Perez were named the Little Miss Berrien Springs for 2020.
Delanie-Jude is 7 and a second grader at Moccasin Elementary School in Buchanan. She is the daughter of Katie Dutoi-Filley and Matt Bacon. Piper is 8 and a third grader at Sylvester Elementary in Berrien Springs. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Christopher Perez.
Masters of ceremonies for the contest were Miss Berrien Springs 2009 Whitney Schacknies and Y-Country radio personality Matt Malone. Contest chairmen were Lindsey Mitchell and Susan Burge.
The judges were Sharon Gregorski, Beth Beaudette and Stephannie Vandenberg.