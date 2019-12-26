ST. JOSEPH — The leadership and inspiration of Krasl Art Center Executive Director Julia Gourley Donohue helped put the organization over the top of its $1.8 million fundraising goal for its “Sculpting Community” project.
“Julia understood the importance of this project from the start,” said Steve Wessell, retired executive vice president of 1st Source Bank and former treasurer of the Krasl board. “She brought the project to life for the board members, the staff and too many community members to count. She understood the hard work, outreach and funding this project would take. But she also could see the big picture. She could see the families having lunch in the shaded plaza, groups of friends having coffee around the fire feature and kids everywhere, playing with Big Blue Blocks in the plaza, engaging the sculptures in Lupe Hopp’s Garden. She got it – and she got us to get it, too.”
Construction for the project was completed in the fall of 2018 with the newly redeveloped outdoor space, including the interactive sculpture in the East Garden in memory of Maria G. “Lupe” Hopp, “Rising Crossing Tides,” a gateway sculpture by artist Richard Hunt, a shaded plaza with casual outdoor seating, and an engaging greenspace. The summer of 2019 welcomed an unprecedented increase in visitorship at Krasl.
To fund the project, matching gift grants were received from 1st Source Bank Foundation and the Frederick S. Upton Foundation, plus donations from more than 400 individual donors throughout the community.
However, the goal to fully fund the project faced a gap in excess of $200,000 at the start of the year.
In the spring of 2019, an anonymous donor made a pledge to match each dollar given until the campaign goal was achieved. This fall, inspired by this anonymous donor’s challenge, Wessell challenged KAC’s board, staff, volunteers and community partners to make individual final gifts to the campaign in honor of Gourley Donohue, an Ohio University graduate who has been with the Krasl 14 years on Dec. 30, and executive director since 2011. These gifts would also serve to fully fund all “Sculpting Community” expenses.
Once Wessell’s challenge was reached, he made a personal gift to bridge the final gap and the anonymous match was leveraged. This challenge successfully completed the capital campaign with a grand total of $1,889,037 in gifts and pledges. Any additional gifts received will be used for free community programming planned for Krasl Art Center’s outdoor space.
Julia Gourley Donohue and her leadership will be recognized permanently on the new grounds with the other honorary signs recognizing donors and patrons, including the Sculpture Garden, underwritten by 1st Source Bank, East Garden in memory of Maria G. “Lupe” Hopp, who with her husband, Dan, served as honorary “Sculpting Community” chairs until she succumbed to cancer in 2017. Other recognitions include the Upper Patio in honor of Judith A. and James P. DeLapa, and a bench in gratitude to the Frederick S. Upton Foundation.