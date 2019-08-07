Krasl working to complete sculpting project fundraising

ST. JOSEPH — Officials with the Krasl Art Center say they need about $32,000 more to fully fund its Sculpting Community project.
The center announced this week that an anonymous donor is pledging matching funds up to $83,000 to fund the project.
The Sculpting Community project is a $1.8 million investment that debuted last November on the Krasl Art Center’s grounds, featuring “Rising Crossing Tides,” created specifically for the site by renowned artist Richard Hunt.
In addition to the permanent piece, the art center welcomed five temporary sculptures on the grounds this summer.
Visitors can play with the PVC musical tubes in Peter Krsko’s “Ground Wave”; marvel at the lifelike bronze “Overseer” by Dora Natella; contemplate renewable energy with Sam Albaugh’s, “Wind Powered Machine Self Preservation”; and allow Chris Knight’s “The Floral Dozen,” “This Die is Twenty,” and “In Spired” to illuminate late-night walks around KAC’s Sculpting Community.
More than 400 corporations; local, state and federal grants; and individuals have provided financial support to this project. The balance needed to fully fund the project is $115,061.
So far the center has raised $25,469 in new donations that will be matched.
The installations by Natella, Knight and Albaugh are underwritten by The John DeVries Insurance Agency and will be on view through spring 2020.
Krsko’s installation is underwritten by Horizon Bank and will remain on view through September 2019. Krsko will be in attendance for the Aug. 9 opening celebration of the KAC’s next indoor exhibition. That will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
The public is invited to celebrate the completion of the project during a free to all Avent-Garde(n) Party 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
For more information about all of the KAC’s public sculpture works, visit krasl.org/art/sculpture-map.
