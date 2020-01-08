EAU CLAIRE — There’s a change in leadership on the Eau Claire school board after action by board members Monday night.
Superintendent Ann Shell reports that David Krugh is the new board president for the 2020 year. He succeeds Greg Chisek, who is now the board secretary – the post Krugh had held for the last few years.
Other board officers remained the same from past years. Darrell Ferguson is the board vice president and Anita Harner is treasurer.
Krugh was appointed to the school board in 2010 and elected to a partial two-year term later that year. He was last re-elected in 2016 to a new four-year term and will be up for re-election in November.
Others up for re-election this year are Chisek, John Glassman and Kelly Blankenship. Blankenship was appointed to the board last year to fill the vacancy left when Dave Dustin did not run for re-election in 2018. That term will be a partial two-year term while the other three terms are for four years.
Shell said Monday’s organizational meeting also featured routine matters such as approving board by-laws, establishing committees, appointing board representatives to county and regional organizations, designating institutions for the depositing of school funds and approving board counsel.
The school board will continue to meet on the first and third Mondays of each month, with the first meeting of the month being a work session and the second a regular meeting. Meetings will start at 7 p.m. in the high school media center from November through May, and then at 8 p.m. from June through October.
Board members continued setting their compensation rate at $20 per meeting. The board had foregone compensation for period of time in 2018 in light of budget concerns. The $20 per meeting rate is the same as last year, but less than the $45 per meeting rate it had been prior to 2018.
The meeting also featured action on one hiring and one resignation. Morgan Ingle is the new middle/high school art teacher, replacing Mary Broccolo-Derr, who retired. Middle school teacher Jacob Lenz has resigned.
The organizational meeting was followed by a work session which featured reports from district administrators and a discussion of a proposal to install card scanners on district copy machines to help cut down waste. It is expected to be voted on at the board’s Jan. 20 meeting.