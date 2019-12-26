BENTON HARBOR — Friends and families in Benton Harbor are coming together to celebrate Kwanzaa in two locations this year.
The first two days of Kwanzaa will take place today and Friday at the African American History & Literature Gallery, 725 Broadway, Benton Harbor. Festivities led by the founders, Emanuel and Sharon Brown, will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. each day.
Saturday through Monday, Kwanzaa will be celebrated at the Virginia Edwards Community Center, 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, Benton Harbor, coordinated by Emma Hull and DeAnna Chopin, both of Benton Harbor. The celebration will take place each day 5-9 p.m.
Sharon Brown said they are serving Kwanzaa soup tonight at the gallery that is made from the first fruits of the harvest. She said it draws on African traditions, deriving its name from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” meaning “first fruits.” Celebrants will be able to take some of the fruit home so they can make their own soup.
“There will also be presentations from other folks, poems will be read ... songs will be sung,” she said.
She said there will be a fireside chat to talk about the principle of the day. Today’s principle, “omoja,” means “unity” in Swahili. Friday’s principle, “kujichagulia,” means “self-determination.”
A fundraiser for the gallery will be in the basement to raise money for electricity and other bills. Sharon Brown said clothes and other items have been given to the gallery, which people can choose in exchange for a monetary donation.
Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of African-American culture created in 1966 as a unifying holiday to end racial oppression in the United States, the Browns said. Each day has a different founding principle.
The principles for Saturday through Monday are “ujima” (collective work), “nia” (purpose) and “ujamma” (cooperative economics). The last two days of Kwanzaa are to be celebrated at home. They are “kuumba” (creativity) and “imani” (faith).
Duane Burton of Benton Harbor, who was helping decorate the gallery, said this will be the first Kwanzaa celebration he has taken part in, and he’s looking forward to it.
“It’s all about family,” he said.
And he said it’s about coordinating the community’s resources.
“It’s like the beat of the drum or beat of a band,” he said. “Once everybody is in sync, you sound great.”
Also helping decorate was Nia Gorman of Benton Harbor, an eighth grader at Upton Middle School in St. Joseph.
She said it’s important to believe in yourself and to focus on the positive.
“You can do anything you put your mind to,” she said. “People doubt themselves every day about what they can and can’t do.”
She said people need to remove the word “can’t” from their vocabulary.
“You can’t really change other people, but definitely you can change how you live, how you influence people, how you act around people,” she said.
