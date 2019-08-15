ST. JOSEPH — Labor Day and the days surrounding the holiday should be a time for friends and family to be together and enjoy the final days of summer, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said.
But unfortunately, the Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunken driving fatalities.
“We want to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and causes deaths on our roadways, and we want people to help us put an end to this senseless behavior,” Boyce said.
That’s why Berrien and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Offices are among 93 police agencies that are putting extra patrols on Michigan’s roads to arrest drunk and drugged drivers.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began Wednesday and will run through Sept. 2. During this time, police will show zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving, Boyce said. The goal is to drastically reduce impaired driving.
Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said his office also is participating, as it does every year. He said keeping citizens safe on the streets is one of his department’s main focuses.
“Every year we see accidents that could have been prevented if drugs and alcohol wasn’t present in the driver, so being able to participate to make a difference is a blessing,” Abbott said. “Campaigns like this one are near and dear to my heart as well as our deputies.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is behind the campaign and the police overtime is paid for with federal funds administered by the Office of Highway Safety Planning.
In Michigan in 2018, there were 12 traffic fatalities over the holiday weekend, with six crashes involving alcohol. In all of 2018 in Michigan, there were 9,786 alcohol-involved crashes with 315 fatalities, and 2,636 drug-involved crashes resulting in 247 fatalities.
Boyce said drug-impaired driving is increasing. He said that in Michigan, the number of fatal crashes involving drivers who tested positive for cannabinoid drugs has nearly doubled since 2013.
“If drivers are impaired by any substance, alcohol or drugs, they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” he said.
Boyce added that throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, police will show zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving because, “There are just no excuses.”