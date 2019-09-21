BENTON HARBOR — According to a recent survey, a labor shortage has begun to hit U.S. companies as job growth has slowed in 2019.
A monthly survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses revealed a record percentage of small business owners reported having difficulties finding qualified workers in August.
It’s been highlighted as the biggest problem in the survey since January 2018.
Fifty-seven percent of the survey’s respondents, including 89 percent of those “hiring or trying to hire,” found “few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill.”
Paul Brohman, business account manager at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, said the organization has started to introduce different ideas and solutions to help stem the shortage of qualified workers in Southwest Michigan.
Brohman said one solution is a team effort between the agency’s Talent and Business teams.
“We have revamped our monthly hiring events as a method for companies to educate and attract job seekers,” he said. “We are putting the onus on the company to pitch their ‘why’ to the job seeker. This ‘Shark Tank’ method of information sharing eliminates the awkwardness that attending job seekers have traditionally faced (at) hiring events.”
Michigan Works holds these events on the second and fourth Tuesday each month.
According to the NFIB survey, the construction industry had the highest share of owners reporting hiring difficulties, at 68 percent. Manufacturing was second, coming in at 59 percent.
With the unemployment rate near a 50-year low and a record 157.9 million Americans employed, there are simply fewer workers available.
In addition, the average monthly job growth as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics has slowed, from 223,000 last year to 158,000 so far this year.
Some experts have pointed to the decline as evidence that the longest economic recovery on record is losing steam.
Brohman said the three biggest factors that employers are dealing with in the tri-county region are a stagnating population, lower educational attainment levels and an aging workforce.
“Being youth-focused is another way to provide solutions to the companies of all size in our region,” he said. “We have launched Manufacturing Day and Career Exploration events across the region by partnering with Berrien RESA and local employers.”
Brohman said they are always looking for creative innovative ways to address the biggest three employment problems in Southwest Michigan.
“We refuse to accept the fact that with a 5.2 percent unemployment rate, you just can’t find a qualified worker, but instead we are committed to inspiring positive economic change, one person, one business, one community at a time,” Brohman said.
