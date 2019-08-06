BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien Springs Village Council members approved infrastructure work at their meeting Monday and will be talking about it again at a workshop session later this month.
Council members accepted a quote from Bill’s Roof Repair to replace the roof on the restrooms at Grove Park for $4,545 after no other bids were received for the project. Council members have made park improvements a priority this year, including renovating part of the Grove as well as work on other parks.
Another park-related project to give village residents access to Lake Chapin is on hold for now. Village Attorney Frank DeFrancesco reported that a proposed new agreement with the Berrien Springs Boat Club isn’t quite ready for council action.
The proposed contract would run for one year and calls for the village to pay the boat club money to cover items such as maintenance, signs and steps down to the lake. The boat club leases land owned by American Electric Power at the end of South Mechanic Street in the village. Village officials have been meeting with them for several months.
DeFrancesco told council members Monday that the boat club has requested additional changes to the contract. He said he has passed it on to the village’s insurance carrier for their approval.
Council member Jesse Hibler said he thinks he’s found a safe place to put steps in that would give village residents access to the lake to launch canoes and kayaks.
“We’re getting closer,” Hibler said.
Council members gave preliminary approval to work on projects to be done next year. They approved pre-design estimates from Fleis & Vandenbrink, the village’s engineering firm, for work on the alley next to the water department building and next to Harding’s, both from Main to Mechanic Streets.
Fleis & Vandenbrink estimate the water department alley work to cost $112,000 and the resurfacing of the alley by Harding’s to cost $34,000. Council member Sandy Swartz said the goal is to bid out the project next February and have the work done by next July.
Council member Jack Davis asked fellow council members to look at working on two projects: the building of an observation deck off the Grove Park looking over Lake Chapin, plus clearing away overgrown brush on the other side of the river near the Policeman’s Memorial Park for the creation of a possible river walk there.
The council will hold a workshop Thursday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. to talk about a variety of issues including those related to infrastructure. Topics to be discussed include the Oronoko Township sewer expansion agreement and updating the village’s six year capital improvement plan.
The council’s next meeting will be postponed a week to Aug. 26 because of the Berrien County Youth Fair next week, delaying council committee meetings from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21. The Aug. 26 meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. due to the WNIT documentary on Berrien Springs being televised that night at 8 p.m.