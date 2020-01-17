Lake Michigan, a ship and a dog to be subject of program

BANGOR — Lake Michigan, a ship and a dog will be the subject of a free program sponsored by the Bangor Branch Library and the Bangor Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Author Pamela Cameron will talk about her children’s book “Sport – Ship dog of the Great Lakes” during the half hour presentation in Odd Fellows Hall above the Bangor Historical Museum.
Cameron, a former elementary and middle school librarian, discovered the story of Sport while doing research on Lake Michigan lighthouses. She will talk about the process of taking a historical story and making it into a version accessible for children.
“One of my themes (in the book) is the teamwork and support on the ship,” she said. “I wrote the book so children in Michigan would have better understanding of Lake Michigan history.”
In 1914, crew members of the lighthouse tender Hyacinth rescued a stray puppy from the Milwaukee River and named him Sport. For the next 12 years, this charming Newfoundland-retriever mix lived the life of a ship dog helping the Hyacinth crew as they carried supplies to lighthouses and maintained the buoys and other safety features around Lake Michigan. Sport quickly became a valued companion to his crew and a recognizable mascot of the lake making friends in every port.
Cameron received her masters in library science from Western Michigan University. A native of Greenville, Mich., she lives in Kalamazoo. In 2019, her book received the Historical Society of Michigan’s Outstanding Michigan History Publication Award for Children and Youth.
During the program, Cameron will include historical photographs from the era of the book and finished illustrations by artist Renee Graef, along with a three-foot plush version of Sport.