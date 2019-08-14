ST. JOSEPH — Lake Michigan Catholic Schools has hired James White as its new middle and high school principal, beginning this school year, according to a news release.
White comes to the area from Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Ind., where he has served as principal, then president/CEO. He started there in 2008.
White has 25 years of educational experience. In that time he has implemented international boarding school and study abroad programs and saw a twofold increase in student enrollment, all while maintaining 100 percent graduation and college acceptance rates, according to the release.
White earned a bachelor of arts in journalism/teaching of English from the University of Illinois, and a master’s in secondary leadership instruction and foundations from Indiana State University.
Sara Horvath, president of LMC’s Catholic Community Education Commission, said: “Mr. White’s experience and results speak for themselves. He is a true professional who will take us to the next level. We are very blessed to have found such an inspirational leader for our schools.”