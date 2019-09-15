BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College will host its annual College Night event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, in Grand Upton Hall at The Mendel Center on the Benton Harbor campus, according to a news release.
High school students and their parents are invited to attend this free event to meet with representatives from LMC and more than 50 other colleges and universities throughout the Midwest. Adult students returning to college or attending college for the first time, as well as transferring students, also are encouraged to attend.
“Researching and visiting prospective colleges and universities can be a time-consuming process,” said Jeremy Schaeffer, LMC’s director of admissions and recruitment. “We want to make it easier for students by bringing colleges to them. Whether they are a current LMC student looking to transfer their credits to a four-year university or a high school student starting to explore their options, this event is designed to answer questions so they can make an informed choice on the college that is right for them.”
Some of the schools slated to attend are Andrews University, Central Michigan University, the College for Creative Studies, Eastern Michigan University, Ferris State University, Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University, Northern Michigan University, St. Mary’s College, University of Michigan, Valparaiso University, Western Michigan University, and many more.
LMC staff also will offer financial aid sessions during the event. Attendees can learn about financial aid options and tips on how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2020-2021 academic year.
To sign-up or for a list of all of the schools attending, visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/collegenight. For questions or more information, call 269-927-8626, or email admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.