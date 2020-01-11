DETROIT — Lake Michigan is forecasted to reach record high water levels this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from the Detroit District announced on Friday.
“It is likely that water levels on lakes Michigan and Huron will set new monthly mean record high levels over the next couple of months,” said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District, in an email. “This sets the stage for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 similar to, or worse than, what was experienced last year.”
Lakes Michigan and Huron were the only two Great Lakes that didn’t set record high levels in 2019, although they were very close. The Detroit District reported that all of the Great Lakes started 2020 higher than they started 2019.
People with property impacted by the high water levels in 2019 are urged to prepare for similar levels this year.
Several natural factors are contributing to the record lake levels. Officials say that persistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin continue to drive high water levels. The warmer than average temperatures in December led to greater runoff due to snow pack melting, especially on lakes Superior, and northern parts of Michigan and Huron, leading to more water supply. The warm air also caused less evaporation off the lakes’ surface, leading to more water in the system.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) reported on its website that also contributing to high lake levels is that the lakes have had record ice cover during several of the past winters, resulting in less water evaporating from the lakes.
EGLE said that the Great Lakes are experiencing the highest water levels since 1986 and that the high levels may last several years, depending on the amount of precipitation, runoff and evaporation that occurs.
The Detroit District reported that the water levels of each lake peaked during this past summer or fall and since then have been in a seasonal decline. However, significant erosion continues in many locations as water levels remain extremely high. Strong storm systems and resulting large waves have led to substantial erosion along much of the Great Lakes coastline.
The Detroit District monitors and forecasts Great Lakes water levels and provides the data and analysis on their website at www.lre.usace.army.mil. The website also includes information about how to protect property and investments along the coast and related Corps programs.
In the event of natural disasters such as flooding, emergency permit procedures can be activated to expedite permits to reduce further damage, and protect life and property.
Permits are required from both EGLE and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to placement of any shore protection.
For more information or to access the joint permit application, go to Michigan.gov/HighWater.