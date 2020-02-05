Chris Aungst, a retired Berrien County sheriff's deputy now with Spectrum Health Lakeland's security team, is shown with his new partner, Hiro, who will assist in enhancing safety at area hospital facilities. It is the second K-9 team employed by Lakeland.
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland has added a second K-9 team to the organization. Hiro, a 2-year-old male German shepherd from Slovakia, joins handler Chris Aungst, a retired deputy from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. Aungst brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the Lakeland security team.
Following the selection of Hiro, the K-9 team completed a three-week training in Indiana before starting patrol at Lakeland facilities. In recent years, hospital security departments have involved K-9 teams as a cost-effective resource to help diffuse tense situations, detect weapons and de-escalate potentially violent situations.