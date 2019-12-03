Lakeland gets $15,000 grant for pop-up museum

ST. JOSEPH — The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation in support of a collaborative effort between population health and Krasl Art Center.
The grant will fund the creation of an artist-guided, pop-up museum designed to facilitate better understanding of mental health, and to introduce the concept of community resiliency.
The museum exhibits will feature a variety of visual and hands-on, arts-based activities designed to help participants practice and build resiliency skills.
The pop-up museum is slated to launch in the summer of 2020 at the Benton Harbor Public Library and the St. Joseph Public Library.
“The pop-up museum is a great example of the ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking and collaborative partnerships we must continue to pursue in order to improve population health in our community,” Lynn Todman, executive director of population health at Spectrum Health Lakeland, said in a news release. “I am thankful to Krasl Art Center for their willingness to join us on this journey of improving the health of our community.”
The population health team at Spectrum Health Lakeland took on the project in an effort to foster an environment where optimal health is achievable for everyone with the hopes of creating a “thriving, resilient and socially cohesive community.”
For more information about the collaborative work Spectrum Health Lakeland and Krasl Art Center are developing, visit krasl.org.
The grant was awarded through the MCACA peer review process and was one of 659 applications to compete for MCACA fiscal year 2020 funding.
A complete list of grant awards around the state is available by visiting the MCACA website at www.michigan.gov/arts.