Lakeland to beef up security, starting Dec. 2

ST. JOSEPH — Studies have shown that health care has become the second most dangerous profession in America when it comes to the risk of violence, according to Rich Matthews, director of safety and security for Spectrum Health Lakeland.
That is why beginning Dec. 2, anyone age 12 or older who is visiting a patient at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph will need to stop and obtain a visitor badge prior to accessing patient areas. Photos can be taken onsite for anyone too young to already have a photo ID.
In addition to photo identification, the new badges will be color-coded for each individual floor and will self-expire after 24 hours. If a visitor plans to be at the hospital longer than 24 hours, they will need to go back to the front desk to have another badge issued to them.
“Health care is now rated as the second most violent-prone occupation in the U.S., second only to police officers,” Matthews said. “By taking these extra precautions we are ensuring that everyone who comes into our facility has been pre-authorized by our staff which helps create a safer environment for our patients, team members, and visitors.”
Matthews said there have been incidents in which visitors have displayed threatening behavior.
“Requiring a new badge every 24 hours will help us manage who has access to inpatient floors in more real time, thereby maintaining a higher level of security for our staff and patients,” he said.
The International Association of Healthcare Safety and Security 2019 crime survey shows a steady increase in health care assaults, aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct as the opioid abuse and mental health crisis grows across the country, Matthews said.
“Lakeland is not exempt from this crisis. Because we are the only community hospital in the area, this violence does occur in our facilities and inpatient units. When caregivers have to spend time managing potentially disruptive visitors, it influences their ability to spend time caring for their patients. Our goal is to stop disorderly visitors before they ever reach the inpatient units,” he said.
Matthews added that while gunshot victims in the hospital often require additional security protocols, “the decision to increase security for our inpatient units is due to the overall increase in health care violence across the country.”
Plans are also in the works to begin issuing badges in the emergency department. At this time, if visitors are transitioning with a loved one from the emergency department to an inpatient unit, they will first need to visit the front desk to have a badge issued. New visitor badges are currently only going into effect at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
