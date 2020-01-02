Lakeland welcomes first baby of 2020

NILES — The BirthPlace at Lakeland Hospital Niles welcomed Southwest Michigan’s first baby of 2020 at 12:59 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ashley Swisher and Austin Zavoral of Buchanan are the proud new parents of a son, Ryker James Zavoral. Ryker weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 18 ¼ inches long. The Lakeland Auxiliary provided the family with a gift basket full of baby items valued at $100.
Lakeland is served by a team of 23 obstetrics and gynecology providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives.
In 2019, the Economic Alliance of Michigan (EAM) awarded Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph with the Maternity Care Excellence Award for demonstrated excellence and improvement in maternity care and delivery outcomes. Lakeland Hospital Niles was also awarded the 2019 Maternity Care Improvement for demonstrated decreases in cesarean rates, episiotomy,and elective early delivery over a two-year period.
For more information about the BirthPlace, visit www.lakelandhealth.org/birthplace.