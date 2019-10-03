Lakeshore hosts marching band invitational Oct. 12

STEVENSVILLE — The Lakeshore Lancer Marching Band will host its 17th annual marching band invitational Oct. 12 at Al Stockman Stadium in Stevensville, organizers announced.
Competing this year are 17 high school bands from Michigan and Indiana.
This is a friendly competition where each band is given a numeric score by six judges, Lakeshore Band Director Lori VonKoenig said in a news release.
Bands are judged in the areas of marching, music, visual and musical effect, percussion and colorguard.
First and second place trophies will be given in each classification, as well as awards for the best music, marching, colorguard and percussion. An overall Grand Champion trophy is presented to the highest scoring band regardless of its classification. The Lakeshore band will appear in exhibition only because they are the hosts.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Programs will cost $3.
The first band performs at 2:30 p.m. and the show concludes with awards at 8:15 p.m.
Competing in class D are: Eau Claire, 2:30 p.m.; Hartford, 2:45; River Valley, 3; Bridgman, 3:15; LaVille, Ind., 3:30; and Gobles, 3:45.
After a break at 4 p.m., competing in class B are: Edwardsburg, 4:15 p.m.; Plainwell, 4:30; Vicksburg, 4:45; and Three Rivers, 5.
Awards for classes B and D will be given out at 5:15 p.m.
Competing in class C are: Brandywine, 6:15 p.m.; Dowagiac, 6:30; Coloma, 6:45; Constantine, 7; and Berrien Springs 7:15.
After a break at 7:30 p.m., Portage Central will compete in class A at 7:45 p.m.
The Lakeshore Lancer Marching Band will perform in exhibition at 8 p.m., with awards in classes A and C awarded at 8:15 p.m.