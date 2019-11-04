STEVENSVILLE — The Lakeshore Lancer Marching Band has wrapped up yet another winning season.
The group earned its 8th State Championship Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit. It was their 5th consecutive state win.
In addition to its overall win, the band took first place in Flight 4 and won awards for outstanding music and general effect.
“Lakeshore has been a member of the Michigan Competing Band Association since 1992,” the band’s director Lori VonKoenig said Sunday. “Very few bands in M.C.B.A. have sustained such a legacy of success. This achievement is a testament to the incredible hard work, dedication, and camaraderie of the band students at Lakeshore.”
VonKoenig has directed the band for 32 years. Other directors are band teachers, Matthew Pagel and Joel Hosey.
Other area bands that competed at the M.C.B.A. State finals Saturday included Watervliet, Buchanan and Edwardsburg. Watervliet placed 3rd and Buchanan placed 10th in Flight 5 and Edwardsburg placed 7th in Flight 4.
The Michigan Competing Band Association is comprised of 57 of the finest marching bands from across the state, VonKoenig said.
“The directors and students would like to thank the band parents, school administration, marching band staff, and our home communities of Baroda and Stevensville for their incredible support,” she said.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman