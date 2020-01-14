STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore High School may add classes this fall to prepare students to enter the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman said after Monday’s school board meeting.
The classes would be added to the high school’s career and technical education (CTE) program.
“We asked around in the community where some of our biggest needs were that would also put our students in a great position once they leave the district to be employed and HVAC just kept coming up,” he said.
He said several families in the school district are involved in the HVAC business, and they were excited to hear about the program that could potentially furnish them with employees.
But first, he said the district needs to purchase equipment and find an instructor.
“We might be able to pull it off this fall,” he said. “We do have some information that says we may have some equipment available to us. We think we could squeeze (the program) into the facilities that we already have.”
He said the district also needs to crunch numbers.
“We have to make sure that it’s financially realistic for us to add this program,” he said.
Freeman said the district is always looking for ways to expand opportunities for the students.
“We’re finding out that our students that are working with their hands are in high demand in this area, whether it’s our welding program, our machine tooling program, our marketing program, our woods program, CAD program, auto program, I could go on,” he said.
He said CTE students have many options when they leave the high school.
“If you’re going into CTE, that doesn’t mean you’re not going off to college,” he said. “Many of our kids leave our program and go off to trade schools and other colleges to continue their education. Others go right into the work world and have their college education or other advanced training supported by the companies that employ them. So financially, it’s a great move for them.”
During the meeting, school board trustees learned that the district is projected to end the fiscal year with $70,000 more dollars in its general fund than previously projected.
Chief Financial Officer Tracy Althouse said that is partially because a payment for the district’s two new school buses will be made in November, which is in the 2020-21 fiscal year rather than the current one.
This will mean that the general fund at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, on June 30, will have in it almost 10 percent of the district’s annual budget of $27 million, Freeman said after the meeting.
He said the district tries to always have at least that amount on hand in case of an emergency.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege