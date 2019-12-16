STEVENSVILLE — At different times in his life, people have recognized leadership abilities in Larry Wozniak that he didn’t realize he possessed, and he has always been willing to answer the call.
It happened when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969, and a superior recommended him for Officer Candidate School.
It happened when he was tapped to be a board member, and later president, of Lest We Forget, which recognizes the contributions of America’s veterans.
For years he has contributed to the tourism industry in Southwest Michigan and continues to do so.
So it was not expected that he was taken aback when he was selected by state Sen. Kim LaSata as the 21st District Veteran of the Year.
“It was a surprise, that’s for sure,” said Wozniak of Stevensville. “I was honored and humbled. I said there are so many vets who do so much more than me.”
It was a welcome bit of good news that came during a long hospitalization. Wozniak was further touched when he learned that the nomination came from his younger brother, Tom, a fellow veteran and Florida resident who submitted the recommendation while visiting last summer.
“Larry’s dedicated service to country, community and family is to be admired and celebrated,” LaSata said. “On behalf of everyone in our part of the state, I say thank you to Larry and congratulations on this much-deserved recognition. We all are grateful for his service and for all veterans who have served our country.”
Wozniak joked: “I hope I wasn’t the only one nominated.”
He credited much of his leadership skills to his experiences in the military.
“After high school, I was shy, I wasn’t good with crowds or public speaking,” said Wozniak, son of Ted and Helen Wozniak.
The family – including his five younger siblings – came to Stevensville in 1967 when their parents bought the Bella Villa Motel on Red Arrow Highway, which later became Park Inn and is now a Super Eight.
Larry was drafted in April 1969 at the height of the Vietnam war. While in basic training his captain suggested that the new recruit apply for Officer Candidate School.
“I guess he saw something in me that he thought made it worthwhile to talk to me,” Wozniak said.
Although taking on an officer’s role meant a three-year commitment, instead of a two-year draft enlistment, Wozniak agreed to take the entrance exam and passed.
Along with being harassed by his fellow recruits, Wozniak said he endured hazing during his OCS training to test whether he could stand up under stress.
“I would lay on my back with my feet in the air and yell, ‘I’m a dead cockroach, I’m a dead cockroach!’ over and over,” he recalled.
Candidates had two sets of boots, with white dots on the back, so they couldn’t wear one pair and keep the other polished for inspections.
Wozniak said the treatment never bothered him and to this day he remains calm in most situations.
He graduated as second lieutenant. On that day, there was a notice posted for 14 openings in the Signal Corps for the 165 members of his class.
The alternative was remaining in the infantry. Forty names, including Wozniak’s, were submitted, and he was selected and underwent another six months training before being assigned to the 535th Signal Company in Plantation, Vietnam.
The outfit’s yearbook says its area of operation extended from the Cambodian border to the South China Sea. Their motto is: “If it is impossible to do, they will give it to the 535th Signal Company.”
Wozniak’s job consisted largely of taking helicopter rides to various locations to handle communications equipment.
“I was always on the move,” he said. During the first weeks on the job he took a lot of photographs.
“After that it was wake me up when we get there.”
Wozniak said he didn’t end up in many hot zones, although the gunners on the choppers occasionally fired their weapons.
He was promoted to first lieutenant and upon his return to the U.S., he continued to serve on active reserve and was promoted to captain.
After that he largely put his military experience behind him and focused on business and community activities. He is past president of the Southwest Michigan Tourist Association, past president and former 14-year member of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce board of directors, former board member for Support Our Troops, and a former member of the Lakeshore Rotary Club.
He also serves as an officer with the Knights of Columbus Council at St. Joseph Catholic Church and as a member of the Lakeshore Lions Club and the West Michigan Tourist Association.
Although he retired from the motel business in 2011, he is the current president of the Shoreline District of the Hotel and Motel Association.
But the things he learned in the military would continue to rise to the surface.
Lest We Forget
For many years, Wozniak knew Don Alsbro, the founder of Lest We Forget. Alsbro often held sales events in the conference room of their motel and even bowled with Larry’s father.
When Wozniak attended a Lest We Forget patriotic concert in November 2011, Alsbro approached him and said, “I heard you retired. I want you on the Lest We Forget board,” echoing the unexpected summons to take on OCS training.
Seven years later Alsbro was looking to train someone to take his place as president of the organization. Of the 12 board members “no one raised their hand,” Wozniak said. The group also needed a new treasurer.
Another member told Wozniak, “I’ll be the treasurer if you’ll be president.”
Wozniak has been president for two years and is busy planning their next annual gathering, with battle re-enactments and military displays.
The 2020 event will recognize the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, featuring a large traveling display. The size of the exhibit will prevent bringing in the Huey helicopter that Wozniak said has been “a big draw,” but he is trying to locate a smaller craft.
They contacted Jamie Farr, who played dress-wearing Corporal Max Klinger on the TV show “M*A*S*H,” about making a personal appearance, but his $15,000 fee was too expensive. There has been contact with actor Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band, as well, about a possible concert.
There will be a M*A*S*H-type hospital display, and individuals portraying “Hot Lips” Houlihan and Radar O’Reilly.
Lest We Forget brings in real-life experiences, as well. Last year they hosted two Medal of Honor recipients out of 73 who are living.
Their fifth book, with the stories of 80 veterans, will return from the printer soon.
The mission of the group is “to enlighten the future by illuminating the past,” Wozniak said.
During his two-year tenure, Lest We Forget has brought in 37 new members, and has a roster of around 300 (non-veterans are welcome to join). Around 75 attend the monthly meetings. They are strengthening their liaison with the Whirlpool Corp. veterans group.
Wozniak said he is proud to be among people who do so much for veterans, including outside Lest We Forget.
Participation in the group provides a recognition for military service that some veterans never received when they came home, Wozniak noted.
When they ride on parade floats and people clap “the new guys’ faces just light up. They haven’t experienced that a lot. It’s a cool event. They’ve been giving to the community and now they’re getting from the community.”
