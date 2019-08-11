ST. JOSEPH — The final person of interest in a fatal shooting in Benton Harbor was arrested Friday on an unrelated warrant and taken to the Berrien County jail, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reported.
Dondrell Blackamore Jr., 20, was located by Benton Harbor officers and Michigan State Police troopers. His arrest came on the same day that Eric Holbrook, 21, was arrested for the July 31 shooting death of Arsenio Jordan, 29, of Benton Harbor. His brother, Dennis Holbrook, 24, also was arrested on a warrant for open murder, after being treated for a gunshot wound at Spectrum Health Lakeland, in St. Joseph, related to the shooting. The suspects will be arraigned Monday.
All suspects and persons of interest have been located, and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Felecia Lee and Ashanti Lee were interviewed by police and released, pending further investigation.
Police were called July 31 to the 800 block of Superior Street on a report of shots fired. They found Jordan critically injured and he died at the scene. A 32-year-old Benton Harbor woman (who has not been identified) was also shot and was taken to Lakeland Medical Center. Police have not said yet what prompted the gunfire.