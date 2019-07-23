Law and Gospel

CASSOPOLIS — Preacher’s kid, politician, prosecutor.
Victor Fitz has been all three, though he’s likely best known to area residents as the Cass County prosecutor, a post he has held since 2003.
Fitz came to Cass County from Muskegon, where he served as the senior trial attorney in the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. He grew up in Grand Rapids and Traverse City, and graduated from Valparaiso University for his undergraduate and law degrees. Besides Muskegon, he also has been a prosecutor in St. Clair and Tuscola counties.
“My father has been a major influence in my life,” Fitz said. “He was a Lutheran minister in the inner city in Detroit and Grand Rapids. I saw his compassion for people, and I see my job as an opportunity to serve the community and the victims of crime. That continues to be a significant appeal of my job.”
“I got three things from my father: my Christian faith, my love of sports and my love of politics,” he added. “I have enjoyed being engaged in politics. You can complain or take action. Civility is always a good thing. What’s unfortunate is that people become lazy, and name call rather than state facts.”
He has been active in Republican politics over the years, and is currently the 6th District's Republican Party chairman. He attended the 2016 Republican national convention in Cleveland and calls it a “tremendous experience.”
“That was reason alone to get involved in politics,” he said.
Fitz said his passion for being a prosecutor came when he was in law school and had an internship in St. Clair County.
“Before that," he said, "I didn’t have a precise direction for what I wanted to do. I didn’t particularly care for law school, but the internship gave me a clear focus on what I wanted to do.”
“That’s why I tell young people that internships and job shadowing are very important,” he said. “It’s important to find something you’re passionate about and something you enjoy for your work.”
He has done his part to get young people interested in the law. He began the “Seeking Justice” cold case murder initiative a few years ago in cooperation with the Southwestern Michigan College Criminal Justice Club and the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan.
The initiative not only taught students about investigation techniques, including gathering information and conducting interviews, but also the importance of finding justice for crime victims and their families. Students were able to see their efforts help convict a South Bend man of second-degree murder in 2017 in a nearly-40-year-old cold case.
“That case has been profiled on the Oxygen channel,” Fitz said. “The SMC community college kids were part of that cold case effort. ... It’s deeply concerning that there are over 11,000 unsolved cold cases in Michigan. It’s important for government officials to stand up for those who can’t speak and who are crying from the grave for justice.”
In his view, prosecutors have two primary responsibilities.
“My two responsibilities as a prosecutor are to ensure justice for the defendant and the public, and to protect the public,” he said. “We sometimes get diverted and forget that government has basic responsibilities to protect the public and give good roads.”
He also sees part of his job as being an advocate – evidence of which people saw last fall when he fought vigorously against the statewide recreational marijuana ballot proposal and did all he could to educate people about what he saw as the pitfalls of legalizing marijuana.
“Legalizing drugs won’t make the problems go away,” he said.
“I am a community leader and I want to focus on things that will keep the community safe,” he added. “My job is not only about prosecution but also about prevention, education, advocacy and community activism. One of the reasons I’ve been so strong on drug prosecutions is the impact it has on public safety. Entire neighborhoods can be compromised.”
As a prosecutor, he works to do what’s best for defendants and the community when it comes to drugs.
“It’s important to have treatment options available in the courts,” he said. “My philosophy is get clean or get prison. If someone doesn’t get off drugs, we need to get him off the streets.”
His career also has included service in statewide organizations. He was president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan in 2014-15, and has chaired the Crime Victims Service Commission and the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission.
Fitz noted he hadn’t ever been to Cass County before applying for the prosecutor’s job.
“It was a part of the state I was not initially familiar with,” he said. “I found a smaller community and a wonderful community where the people are quite law abiding and where they want a safe environment for themselves and their families.”
He especially loves the fact that Cass County is home to several lakes.
“I’ve always lived close to the water, and I live across the street from a lake now, that’s an added benefit to this job,” he said. “Cass County is such a hidden gem in the state.”
In his spare time, he likes sports and traveling. He played football and basketball, and earned a college letter in cross country. He still runs and enjoys basketball, softball, bicycling, kayaking, walking and swimming.
His favorite teams are Valparaiso University for basketball, the University of Michigan for football, and the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.