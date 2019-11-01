EAU CLAIRE — An elevated level of lead has been detected in the drinking water of one of nine homes tested in Eau Claire, prompting the Berrien County Health Department to offer filters for qualifying households with children and pregnant women.
The filters will be provided to households with financial need at the Eau Claire Village Hall from 2-6 p.m. today and on Tuesday. Households that have a child or a pregnant woman and receive WIC benefits, Medicaid insurance, or cannot afford a water filter can receive a free filter and replacement filter cartridges. No proof of income is required.
Lead exposure can pose a serious health risk for children and unborn children because their bodies and nervous systems are still developing.
Eau Claire does not have lead in its water mains or service lines, according to village Clerk Shawn Foster.
“We’re anticipating that it’s an isolated issue,” said Gillan Conrad, communications director for the health department.
The law requires precautionary measures and additional testing when at least 10 percent of homes tested exceed the action level of 15 parts per billion in drinking water. Lead can enter drinking water when it has contact with lead pipes, solder, fixtures or faucets and/or home interior plumbing.
In homes with children or pregnant women, the health department also recommends using only cold filtered, or bottled, water for drinking, rinsing food, cooking, mixing powdered infant formula, and brushing teeth. When buying a water filter, make sure it is certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction and NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for particulate reduction. It is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installing and maintaining the filter.
The county health department, in response to lead levels in homes in Benton Harbor, has distributed well over 2,000 filters and continues to provide replacement cartridges.
Other ways to reduce the amount of lead in drinking water include:
• Running water for 30 seconds to two minutes to flush out lead after water has been sitting stagnant for six hours or more.
• Cleaning faucet aerators, which can trap small pieces of lead.
• Using only cold water for drinking or cooking; lead dissolves more easily in hot water, so do not try to remove lead by boiling the water.
• Identifying older plumbing fixtures that likely contain lead.
There will be further testing at the identified home to find the source of the lead, by the village of Eau Claire, the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and the Environment, and Health and Human Services. Foster said they will be testing 20 random homes in six months.
The Berrien County Health Department continues to monitor the blood lead levels of children 6 and under throughout the county by individual communities, as children under the age of 6 are at the greatest risk. There have not been any children with elevated blood lead levels in the Village of Eau Claire within the past year. Families who wish to have their child’s blood tested for lead are encouraged to speak with their family doctor.
Lead exposure from drinking water only accounts for a small portion of the other potential sources of lead, health officials said. The majority of lead exposure comes from lead paint dust, paint chips, and soil contaminated with lead. Lead-based paints were banned for use in housing in 1978, but it is still commonly found in older homes and can pose a risk to children who can inhale the lead paint dust or ingest peeling or chipped lead paint.
For information on how to identify potential lead hazards and remove them safely, visit www.bchdmi.org.
Residents with questions are encouraged to call the Berrien County Health Department Water Response Hotline at 1-800-815-5485. More information regarding lead in drinking water and your health can be found at www.eauclairemi.com or www.bchdmi.org or Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.
Water customers in the Village of Eau Claire who would like their drinking water tested or their service line inspected contact the village at 269-461-6173.
