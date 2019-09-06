Legion Avenue in Stevensville to get a facelift

STEVENSVILLE — Residents along Legion Avenue in Stevensville will soon see some construction on their road.
Village trustees recently approved spending $169,705 to rehabilitate the road.
Village Council President Steve Slavicek said after the meeting that the section of the road from Village Court north to Ridge Road will be totally rebuilt. The section south of Village Court to Johnson Road will be milled and resurfaced. The entire road is just under a half-mile long.
Slavicek said the low bidder was Kalin Construction in Sodus.
Trustees also approved spending $3,647 for an outdoor water fountain that includes a bottle refill area and a pet fountain. Slavicek said the fountain will be put at the corner of Kimmel Street and St. Joseph Avenue, across the street from the village hall.
The fountain will be near two benches installed in the fall of 2017 to honor two men who died while doing their job on July 11, 2016, at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph – Joseph Zangaro, head of security, and courtroom bailiff Ronald Kienzle.
In addition, Slavicek recently appointed five people to a committee that will look into the village possibly becoming a city. Appointed were Scott Myer, Larry Wozniak, Suzy Craw, Penny McKenzie and Barbi Hoge. He said he expects the committee to have a report in six months or so.
One item trustees tabled relates to a new ordinance regarding parking.
“If we’re going to do it, we decided we’re going to do it right,” Slavicek said.
Parking on village property became an issue in June when village staff erected “No Parking” signs along St. Joseph Avenue.
The signs were quickly removed when residents complained. They said their houses are very close together with one-car garages, and they have been allowed to park on the grassy area across from their homes for decades without any problems. They said people need to park on the grass during rummage sales and village festivals.
That section of the street has houses on one side and a grassy area leading to railroad tracks on the other.
Village staff said the cars are leaving ruts in the grass, which pose a danger when they mow.
Trustees said that whatever ordinance they pass will apply to the entire village, not just St. Joseph Avenue.
