ST. JOSEPH — Michigan is one of only five states that mandates two-year terms for its county commissioners.
Legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives and state Senate to extend those terms to four years, beginning with the 2022 election, and it is being endorsed by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution supporting House bills 4937-38 and Senate bills 504-505 that would change the length of the terms.
The resolution explains that in 1963 the state constitution stipulated four-year terms for the county board of supervisors, the forerunner to the board of commissioners. The legislation voted in 1966 to abolish the board of supervisors and replace them with county commissioners after the 1968 elections. Public Act 261 of 1966 required that the terms of county commissioners be concurrent with state representatives, who serve two-year terms.
The resolution states that the duties of county commissioners have greatly increased in the last century, adding responsibilities such as “road patrols, indigent defense, mental health treatment and substance abuse prevention programming, solid waste pick-up and disposal, food and water supply safety, park operations, economic development efforts, and emergency management and response.”
“The position of County Commissioner is a highly complex oversight role that requires years to master,” according to the resolution.
Most county and township elected officials in Michigan are elected to terms of at least four years, with judges serving six-year terms.
The legislation is supported by the Michigan Association of Counties. The Senate bills, sponsored by Sen. Ed McBroom and introduced Oct. 10, have been referred to the Committee on Local Government. The House bills, introduced by Rep. Ann Bolin, have been forwarded to the Committee on Ways and Means.
Another issue is that the terms of county commissioners are not staggered. All of Berrien’s commissioners will be on the ballot in 2020, which means that it is possible, if unlikely, that the entire board could be flipped in one election.
Berrien County Board Chairman Mac Elliott supports extending the terms to make them uniform with other offices, and said it really makes sense to spread out the terms, as well.
“Staggered terms are generally a good idea, for both private corporations and public bodies. I wonder if it has ever been considered,” Elliott said when contacted by email. “If I was able to make a recommendation to Lansing, it would be to stagger terms for local and county governing boards. This would preserve some institutional memory as boards transition through the process of retirement and replacement of their elected members. If we could do it that way, I’d be fine with the proposed change. Otherwise, we will likely continue with two-year terms.”
