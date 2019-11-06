BENTON HARBOR — Lest We Forget will hold its annual veterans concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, and students in grades 7-12 who attend can submit a 500-word essay on what they learned about America for a chance at a cash prize.
Send essays postmarked no later than Nov. 18 to Lest We Forget, 942 Sierra Drive, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. First place is $300 and second place is $200.
The theme for this year’s concert is “America: Land of the Free; Home of the Brave,” with the 80-member Southshore Concert Band led by Dale Reuss.
Tickets are available at the St. Joseph and Stevensville Martin’s supermarkets, for $10 for adults, with those age 17 and under admitted free. Tickets from the Mendel Center box office, at 927-8700, are $12.
For questions call Lest We Forget at 429-2098 or go to www.lestweforgetusa.org.