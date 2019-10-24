BENTON HARBOR — The Southshore Concert Band joins Lest We Forget in their annual Veterans Day patriotic concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Lake Michigan College Mendel Center in Benton Harbor.
From 1-1:45 p.m. Lest We Forget will honor all veterans by taking their photo. Photos will be mailed to the veterans. Additionally, a tribute will be paid to the Lest We Forget members who have passed on. The organizaiton will be showing their photographs during the singing of “The Mansions of the Lord.” Veterans of all conflicts will be recognized, along with a “Tribute to Missing Comrades.” There will also be a salute to each branch of the armed services.
Tickets are available at Stevensville and St. Joseph Martin’s supermarkets, or from LWF members for $10.
Tickets from Lake Michigan College Mendel Box Office are $12. Children 17 and under are admitted free.
There will be a large map of Vietnam and veterans who served there will be able to sign their signature in the place they served. There will be an opportunity at the concert to purchase Lest We Forget shirts, books and DVDs. For more information, people should call Lest We Forget at 429-2098 or go to www.lestweforgetusa.org.