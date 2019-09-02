Life after the MSP

ST. JOSEPH — Jerry Briolat describes his career path with the Michigan State Police as being “kind of like a boomerang.”
He joined the state police in 1986 and has been a trooper, a sergeant, a detective sergeant and a fire investigator in various locations up north, including two stints in Newaygo and two in Petoskey, where he spent the last nine and a half years before retiring from the state police in 2013.
Now he spends two days a week greeting people entering the Berrien County Courthouse and guiding them through the security checkpoint. While on a break recently, he sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa.
How did you end up in St. Joseph?
I took a private sector job doing fire investigation with a company in Benton Township. So I moved down here. It was like landing on Mars because I didn’t know anyone here.
Tell me about your family.
My wife, Hillary, and I married in July 2004. We had both been married previously so we both had children from prior marriages. I had four grown sons, and she had a daughter, Mallory, who I adopted. The adoption was finalized on her 11th birthday. She’s 24 now. Along the way Hillary and I fostered, then adopted, two boys who are now 9 and 10. They ended up having a full biological sister, and we adopted her too. Jeremiah is 10, Steven is 9 and Gabbi is 4. Jeremiah was 2 when we got him, Steven was 1, and we got Gabbi at 6 days old. They know they’re adopted, but we’re their mom and dad, and that’s all they really know or care.
So you’re kind of like raising a second family?
Yes. And in retirement. But I have more time to spend with them so we’ve sort of taken on camping as the thing to do.
How did you end up working here at the courthouse?
After about a year working with the fire investigation company they had a change in ownership and they let me go. That was the summer of 2014. About six weeks later I picked up a job at Lowe’s, which I had done part time alongside working for the state police in Petoskey. I liked the discount, and I liked the work. So I took that job in September 2014, then in December this job opened up and I took it. It was the year they started this. Before this they had a private security company and they wanted to go to armed security officers. Robert O’Brien is the only one left that was hired from the start. So none of the originals are left except Robert and myself.
Do you like this job?
I do. What I like most is the people and the opportunity to interact with them. Most of the patrons coming through the front door would rather not be there. I try to take on the biblical approach of treating others the way I would want to be treated. I greet them with a smile and offer any assurances if we happen to engage in conversation. Just because I have a badge and a gun, I am no greater than them. I try to encourage others and tell them that they have a life worth fulfilling. I’ll joke and tell them that attorneys aren’t the only ones with advice and try to offer some along the way when asked. I’ve shaken hands with many, hugged some and shared a cup of coffee or pop with others. Everyone deserves a fresh start.
I have a great set of seasoned supervisors that make my two days a week job very enjoyable. My fellow gate keepers and I at the front door are all part-time deputies. We play off each other when dealing with some of the patrons who decide friction is the best approach. We keep it courteous and firm but fair.
Are most people cooperative and kind?
Yes. There’s the occasional person who becomes belligerent because they don’t agree with something, like the no cell phone rule. That’s a big one. They can’t understand why, so they take it personally and take it out on us. And we’re OK with that. We’ve got big shoulders. That’s what we’re at the door for, to try to smooth it over, without them getting too mad and taking that into the building. We’ll either stop it at the door, or we let security inside know by radio that there’s a person coming in who might be under a little bit of duress.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen here at the front gate?
The short answer is a topless lady. I had asked a woman if she had anything else tucked in her undergarments before proceeding through the metal detector. She turned toward me and unzipped the jogging top she had on to show me that she had no undergarment to tuck things into.
How long do you plan to do this?
Well, I get tired of the training. I’ve done it for over 30 years. I really like the job so I just tolerate the training that goes with it. Two of us here are still certified by the Michigan Council on Law Enforcement Standards, and this job allows us to maintain that certification so if we decide to go get a job with any other agency in Michigan we would still be qualified. So if I decide I want to go chase taillights at 2 in the morning again, I could do that. But I don’t plan on it. I don’t think my counterpart, Robert O’Brien, plans on it. We’re both very happy to be just at the front door, being congenial, getting people squared away before they enter the building, keeping them and everyone else safe. That’s our priority. I’m easy to get along with and I enjoy getting to know the regulars.
Oh yeah, I was going to ask, do you have frequent flyers?
We do. And I’ve chummed up with several of them. I have no idea if they have a misdemeanor or a felony. It doesn’t matter to me. I don’t know what their hurts or heartaches are. I just make sure they see a smiling face.
