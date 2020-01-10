COLOMA — Lilly Trapp was crowned Miss Coloma on Saturday at the Coloma High School auditorium, while Ian Ishmael snagged the title of Mr. Coloma.
Joining Trapp on her court is Isabelle Stevens, first runner-up, and Rachael Arnold, second runner-up. Bailey Siglow was named Miss Congeniality.
Joining Ishmael are Ethan Price, first runner-up and Nick Santarias, second runner-up. Caleb Winfield was named Mr. Nice Guy.
Trapp, 17, attends Coloma High School. She enjoys singing and traveling and wants to attend Southwestern Michigan College, then transfer to Ferris University seeking a degree in pharmacy. Trapp is in Chamber Choir, Varsity Singers, the Serenade Choir, all-state jazz ensemble and Academic Challenge.
Stevens, 17, also of Coloma High School, is interested in attending college to become a nurse. Stevens is in the honor society, student council, sideline and competitive cheer and Chambers Choir.
Arnold, 17, also attends Coloma High School, where she is in student council, marching band, concert band, and is in sideline and competitive cheer.
Siglow, 17, attends Lake Michigan Catholic High School. She plans to attend Saint Mary’s College to seek a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Siglow has numerous hobbies and activities, and has been involved with student council, honor society and band, plus tennis cross country and track.
Ishmael, 18, attends Coloma High School. He hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and is involved in student council, honor society, marching band, along with baseball, football and wrestling.
Price, 17, also attends Coloma High School. He enjoys baseball, where he has been named all-state, plus hunting, camping, kayaking and golfing. He hopes to play baseball at the next level and then become a carpenter.
Santarias is also 17 and attends Coloma High School. He plans to attend Lake Michigan College and then transfer a university. He is on student council and plays football, bowling and track.
Winfield is 17 and goes to Coloma High School. He plays soccer and track and plans to attend Central Michigan University for physical therapy.
The theme of the event was “Paw Paw lake ... The greatest lake to play in.” Rochelle Ulleg hosted the event.