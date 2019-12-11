Lincoln Township agrees to abandon unoccupied street

STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township has agreed to abandon a 55-foot stretch of road that has remained unused for decades.
After a resident initiated a petition to abandon a small section of Ice Street to the Berrien County Road Department weigh master, Lincoln Township was asked to sign off on its removal at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
The road department had reviewed the petition and found everything to be in order. As a result, township trustees unanimously approved the abandonment and discontinuance of the road.
Before the item could be considered by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, the township was required to sign off on it.
The street in question is 50 feet long and 66 feet wide, located adjacent to the home at 5784 Dunham Path.
A portion of the street was already abandoned in 1958. The reason for the rest of the road being left intact is unknown.
Supervisor Dick Stauffer said he previously heard the remaining portion of Ice Street was left in to be used for a turnaround at the end of the old street for the county. However, it had been abandoned as well.
The road’s use was revisited when the property owner to the north bought the property to the south a couple years ago and had both parcels surveyed by Wightman.
Steve Burrows, the property owner, gave a presentation regarding why he and several others chose to petition the road’s existence.
“As my wife and I get older, we thought we should straighten this out if we ever sold it (the property),” Burrows told trustees. “This was a messy thing on the survey. It provides zero benefits to the county.”
The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Lincoln Township Hall.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski