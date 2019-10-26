Lincoln Twp. library to host book discussion

STEVENSVILLE — Racism, inclusion and expression will be among the talking points for an upcoming book discussion in November.
Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan is hosting a book discussion from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Lincoln Township Public Library.
The theme of the discussion is how the country has moved to become a society of inclusion, in which non-racist behaviors are practiced.
All are welcome and encouraged to read the book “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi.
The book, published in mid-August, has received national acclaim as Kendi is the youngest person to win the National Book Award for nonfiction in 30 years. He is launching the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington, D.C.
GoodReads review of the book states the author’s concept of antiracism “reenergizes and reshapes the conversation about racial justice in America – but even more fundamentally, points us toward liberating new ways of thinking about ourselves and each other.”
Beth Kenagy, a member of the First Congregational Church of St. Joseph and a leader with Interfaith Action, said the book is a fresh new look at racist and antiracist attitudes and behaviors.
“‘How to Be an Antiracist’ is a compelling read, especially as our country struggles to understand racism and exclusionary thought,” Kenagy said in a news release. “Beyond raising awareness, Kendi’s book offers critical insight into a path forward to an inclusive and just society.”
The public is invited to participate in the book discussion, both to share insights from literature on the subject and to discuss how the local and national community can become more inclusive.
“Our country is facing serious expressions of hatred, exclusion and violence,” Rev. Susan Greenwood, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Coloma, said in the release. “People of faith should be on the forefront of battling racism and other expressions of social exclusion.”
Copies of the book are available for loan from the area’s public libraries, or can be bought from Forever Books in St. Joseph.
Registration is recommended by going to Interfaith Action’s Eventbrite, which can be found by visiting: www.eventbrite.com/e/interfaith-action-community-book-discussion-on-racism-tickets-72456891513.