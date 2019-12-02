ST. JOSEPH — The Silver Beach Carousel in St. Joseph is bringing holiday stories to life during a live reindeer event, where kids can see and pet a real reindeer from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 19 during “Oh Deer, Rudolph!” Family Fun Night.
The event takes place in Santa’s Christmas Corral at the Shadowland Ballroom, across the indoor boardwalk from the Carousel, at 333 Broad St., according to a news release.
Admission is $1 for ages 3 and older, and free for ages 2 and younger.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the reindeer for Family Fun Night from 6:30-9 p.m., Dec. 19 in the Activities Room. There is no charge to meet Santa.
A professional photographer will take photographs of children or families with the reindeer, beginning at $3. Family and group photos are limited to six people. Personal photos will not be permitted on any device.
Carousel rides will be $1 each on Dec. 19.
Cash or credit cards ($5 minimum charge) will be accepted for admission and photos. A limited number of souvenir reindeer antler headbands will be available for purchase in the Brass Ring Gift Shop.
Please arrive at least an hour before closing. The Silver Beach Carousel reserves the right to close the photography and/or petting line based on the anticipated wait and the reindeer’s needs.
“The Live Reindeer events are very popular. If you can, please bring an extra adult or teen along with you,” said Suz Schalon, president of the Silver Beach Carousel Society, in the release. “That way one of you can hold your spot in the reindeer line while the other takes the kids to play in the Carousel House until it’s your turn. We’ll also play holiday movies in the ballroom to help keep your spirits bright while you wait.”
Schalon said there will be a number of activities to enjoy in the Carousel House.
Families can ride the festively decorated carousel while listening to the band organ play holiday music. Other activities include watching electric trains wind their way through miniature holiday scenes, exploring the Silver Beach Amusement Park memorabilia and interactive displays and visiting The Brass Ring Gift Shop.
For information about the Live Reindeer events and the carousel’s special holiday hours, visit silverbeachcarousel.com/events or Facebook.com/silverbeachcarousel, or call 932-1141.