ST. JOSEPH — Billboard-topping musicians, best-selling authors and a 41-year veteran of the White House press corps are among the people who will be featured in a lecture and cultural arts series coming to St. Joseph via the internet, according to a news release.
Beginning Jan. 8, the Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library will be one of 60 remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast Calvin University’s award-winning January Series. The annual series runs through Jan. 28, 2020.
The lectures will be video-streamed live at the library at 500 Market St., St. Joseph, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lectures are free and open to the public.
The 15 speakers will provide insight on issues like poverty and hunger, the global water crisis, immigration, mass incarceration, religious freedom and big data’s inequality and threat to democracy.
A few of the notable names in the 2020 lineup include: Ann Compton, who covered seven presidents; Mitch Albom, an author, columnist, radio host, and philanthropist whose books have sold over 39 million copies and been translated into more than 45 languages; and Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at New York University whose last two books were New York Times best-sellers.
Started in 1988, the January Series is a 15-day lecture series that aims to cultivate deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day. Director Kristi Potter said the goal is to inspire cultural renewal and the shaping of better global citizens.
“Gaining knowledge is the first step to making a difference,” Potter said in the release. “If we don’t know about these topics, then we don’t know how we can actually make a difference.”
Potter says this work starts with listening, even to those with whom we may disagree. She said day two of the series will provide attendees a chance to see what this looks like.
“We have the opportunity to hear from two respected scientists who hold opposing viewpoints on the topic of origins. One is a six-day creationist, the other a theistic evolutionist, and both feel strongly about their views,” said Potter.
“And yet, the two have learned to talk TO rather than PAST one another, using respectful dialogue with the understanding that they are both Christians. This moderated conversation will serve as a model for us for how to have difficult conversations, something we aspire to foster through this series and in all of our work at Calvin University,” Potter said.
She added that while the series will dig deep into some of the complex issues facing the world today, it will also highlight the great progress being made in some of these areas. She expects it will inspire hope.
“It’s not all doom and gloom, positive things are happening. I hope those who tune into the series this coming year will leave hopeful for the future and understand how they can take steps to make a difference,” Potter said.
“And maybe that step is just being more willing to listen to one another and acknowledging one another for who they are,” she added.
For a full list of speakers and topics, visit www.calvin.edu/january.