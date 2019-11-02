Live your best life

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The educational crisis Benton Harbor’s residents are facing epitomizes the challenges facing many poor, urban communities.
That’s what Bankole Thompson of Detroit said Friday during the My Brother’s Keeper/Girl’s Equity Network Summit at the Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College in Benton Township.
“Right here in Benton Harbor ... our current Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, threatened to do a political end-run around the educational system with the singular goal of shutting down the only high school in this smallest of impoverished black cities,” he said, referring to the state’s announcement in May that Benton Harbor school board trustees agree to shut down Benton Harbor High School and an alternative high school at the end of the 2019-20 school year, or the entire district could be dissolved.
“Gov. Whitmer’s action reflected a lack of empathy and deeper commitment to the issues of racial justice,” he told the more than 200 teens from Benton Harbor, Flint, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Detroit. “... When you decimate the educational institution of any city ... you are, in fact, destroying its very future.”
The opinion page columnist at The Detroit News said young people must speak up so they can help shape the future.
“This summit is a challenge to confront the socio-economic, the political difficulties that sometimes hold our progress hostage,” said Thompson, who is also editor-in-chief of The PuLSE Institute, an anti-poverty think tank in Detroit. “This summit is an affirmation that you must be at the table of political decisions no matter how old you are.”
He said most victims around the world have no role in shaping government policies.
“Here at home ... we see how divisive politics has become, how racist politics can be,” he said. “... I come here this morning, looking at how some of the issues, actions and policies being currently proposed have the potential to erase the legacies of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the gallant soldiers of the Civil Rights movement.”
Organizers said the summit is meant to be the beginning of activism for the youth. But what they do depends on them, with the adults being allies.
Rukia Lumumba said she came from Jackson, Miss., to teach them about a new governing process – The People’s Assembly.
She said everyone can participate, no matter their age, sex or country of origin, as long as they love where they live.
“That is what is needed for you to be a part of decision making in terms of deciding big things as well as small things as it impacts your city,” she said.
She said people fight in order to gain material advantages so they can live in peace and benefit from progress, so their children can have a better future.
“The people fight for basic things,” she said. “We fight for food, for clothing, for housing. We want to make sure we are living our best lives.”
Currently in America, she said government is led by just a few people who are mostly not from struggling communities.
“Normally, these people at the top make decisions without even consulting us,” she said. “In the same way where they tried to take your school district, they tried to take our school district in Jackson, Miss.”
She said the people in Jackson rallied to prevent that from happening.
Students spent much of the afternoon in break-out groups, discussing what they want to achieve.
Organizers will be back during the Christmas break in December to help the students move forward with their ideas, said Angela Waters-Austin, CEO of One Love Global in Lansing, a nonprofit that seeks to revitalize urban centers and to break trans-generational cycles of poverty and trauma in black communities.
The statewide summit was hosted by Benton Harbor MBK/GEN and by S.H.A.R.P. (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling), a community-based organization designed to fight injustice and to help bring more unity to the community.
Sponsors were the Benton Harbor Harbor Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Environmental Consulting and Technology Inc. and One Love Global.
Benton Harbor city Commissioner MaryAlice Adams, who has been involved with the Benton Harbor MBK/GEN since it started in 2014, said she was excited by the summit.
“We need to allow the children’s voices to be heard,” she said.
Gwen Swanigan, founder of the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation, said more local events are going to follow.
