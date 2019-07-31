LMC expands fall ESL program

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Registration is open to the community for non-credit English as a second language classes at Lake Michigan College.
Courses will run Sept. 23 through Nov. 14 on LMC’s Benton Harbor, Niles and South Haven campuses.
Students will learn about U.S. culture and American English language through instruction in speaking, listening, reading and writing, as well as field trips throughout Berrien County.
At the end of a class, students will be prepared to use their new language skills socially, in the workplace or to prepare for further study at LMC.
Beginner, intermediate and advanced level classes are available in the evening and day. Non-native English speakers over the age of 18 are welcome regardless of visa status or previous language training.
Course instructors have credentials in teaching English as a second language and at least five years of experience teaching English to adults.
“In comparison to last fall, we’re pleased to offer a wider variety of classes this September that meet the demands of non-native English speakers in the Berrien County area,” Daniela Ortiz, ESL program administrator, said in a news release. “Friends and relatives from abroad who are visiting family can benefit from our ‘Conversation and Culture’ classes.”
Ortiz said those looking to apply to colleges and universities in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois as an international student can work on completing their applications by taking LMC’s “TOEFL iBT Test Preparation” class.
Most classes are eight weeks long with two class sessions per week. Classes are scheduled either Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. or in the morning, depending on which class a student takes.
For more information and registration, visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/esl-ce or contact esl@lakemichigancollege.edu or call 269-927-4557. Students who finish the course will get a certificate of completion from LMC.
The registration deadline is Sept. 12.