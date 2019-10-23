SOUTH HAVEN — Lake Michigan College’s fitness center should be up and running in its new home by next spring.
LMC board members approved $154,106 in bids for the job during Tuesday’s meeting at its South Haven campus.
“Since renovation (began at Napier Avenue), we have not had a fitness center. We’ve partnered with the YMCA (of Southwest Michigan), for our students (to offer that service),” LMC President Trevor Kubtazke said.
The new center will occupy two rooms in D-Wing, or 2,000 square feet, at the college’s main campus on Napier Avenue, Kubatzke said.
The center wound up displaced from its former location, the third floor of L-Wing, when LMC started last spring on $33 million of various renovations at the Napier Avenue campus.
The focus will mainly fall on flooring and ventilation work.
“To make those rooms available, we had to do some work with ventilation,” Kubatzke said. “Ventilation for a fitness center is different than a classroom. And then, we’re putting in new, fitness center type of flooring throughout (the space).”
Kubatzke doesn’t expect a repeat of the situation, which simply arose as the construction proceeded, he said.
“No space at the college is an orphan space. We strategically looked at a number of spaces where it could land, and if it wouldn’t have landed there (in D-Wing), those would have been converted back into classrooms and utilized,” he said.
The board further stipulated the total cost shouldn’t exceed $200,000, “because we have contingencies in there – as is normal, when we open up an old room, you never know what you’re going to find,” he said.
Miller-Davis Construction Co., of Kalamazoo, the college’s general contractor, will choose the various subcontractors needed to finish the work, he added.
LMC will fund the work out of its 0.48-mill capital millage.
The college also received an $8.4 million state capital outlay grant for the construction, for which it also received an $8.4 million state capital outlay grant.
LMC will have to use its own money because of state rules that don’t allow its capital outlay funds to be spent on any revenue-generating buildings – like performing arts and fitness centers, Kubatzke said.
“It’s been years (since the ban was in place). We’re not sure what the rationale was at the time,” he said.
In other business, Anne Erdman, vice president of administration, presented a new five-year capital outlay plan to the board.
All two- and four-year colleges must submit capital outlay plans to outline their needs, “as far as facilities are concerned, so that they can demonstrate they’re doing good planning,” Erdman said. “If you decide go after a capital outlay grant, they’ll see if what you’re asking for is really in your five-year plan.””
Erdman expects the document to undergo plenty of fine-tuning before LMC submits it next year to the state.
Two major items that will probably remain in place include exterior and interior signage upgrades, and updated road and parking arrangements, Erdman said.
Both those items will reflect a different set of needs that kick in once LMC wraps up its renovations at Napier Avenue, Erdman said.
“With the amount of new buildings and renovated buildings, our signage really needs to be more consistent. The roadways and parking need to be retrofitted, so that’s very high up on our priority right now. It just makes sense after construction happens,” she said.
Taking care of these needs will also mean new funding, which LMC will work out as it refines the plan, Erdman said.
“We have not put a total dollar amount to it, but certainly, it will push up some long-term funding planning,” she said.
The board also approved its 2020 calendar, which includes meetings on May 19 and October 27 at LMC’s Niles and South Haven campuses, respectively, Kubatzke said.
All other meetings take place at the Todd Center, at the Napier Avenue campus. The board won’t meet in July or November.
All meetings will start at 5:30 p.m., unless posted otherwise.
The board made one change by scrapping its Jan. 28, 2020 meeting, “because of members who’ll be out of the state,” he said.
Instead, the board will hold a meeting and workshop on Feb. 25, 2020, Kubatzke said. The board typically only holds a workshop in February.