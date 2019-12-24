BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College is hosting a week of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. starting with the college’s annual breakfast celebration in his name on Jan. 20, according to a news release.
The breakfast will be 7:45-10 a.m. in the Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall. Registration is due by Jan. 13 and can be made by visiting www.lakemichigancollege.edu/mlk, or contacting Jen O’Flynn at joflynn@lakemichigancollege.edu. The college will announce the recipient of its Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Award at the breakfast.
This year’s theme is “A Legacy of Service.” Keynote speakers include LMC students Lezlyn Villa and Shaniya Sanders, with musical performances by the LMC Soundwaves and All God’s Children Community Choir.
Other activities open to the public during the week include:
• A Panel Presentation: What Can Be Done to Reduce Prejudice and Discrimination – noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Brown Lecture Hall in the Benton Harbor Campus Main Building, D-Wing. Panelists include Sandy Feldman, Kourtney Moore and Charmae Sanders. This free forum is provided by The Race Relations Council.
• Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide – noon-1 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Blue Lecture Hall on the Benton Harbor Campus Main Building, D-Wing. Local authors Larry and Sandy Feldman will present a free discussion of concepts and examples drawn from their recently published book, “Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide.” This book offers a hopeful view of how well-constructed diversity initiatives can combat entrenched racial prejudice and segregation. A book signing will follow.
On Wednesday and Thursday of that week, LMC students will volunteer to help assemble dried bean soup and rice packets for area food pantries and create tie blankets for area homeless shelters.
For more information visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/mlk.