LMC's Hanson Technology Center gets national design award

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The look and feel of Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center has earned its first national design award, from “American School & University” magazine.
That honor feels special, because LMC was among four top winners that the magazine chose for its Educational Interiors Showcase awards, Anne Erdman, vice president of administration, told board members Tuesday night.
“One of the lines that the jury said, I think, that meant the most was, ‘The open, daylighted learning spaces are the heart of this building, and definitely put students first,’” Erdman said, reading from the award summary.
The finalists emerged from a pool of 78 submissions nationally, Erdman said. She didn’t know how many two- and four-year colleges originally submitted a project.
“The jurors’ quote, in our case, was very special – because it was a technology building, and they really recognized the fact that it was so unique, in terms of light, and color, and art, but was still a fully functional technology building,” she said.
LMC President Trevor Kubatzke said it was gratifying to see that aspect of the building recognized.
“I think that’s what the design award, did to say, ‘You didn’t just build a welding lab, or a CNC lab, or an electronics lab. You built a facility that the students could explore visually, as they’re in that space, to see what else is possible,’” he said.
The other top finishers included Bowling Green University, for its Moseley Hall renovation (Bowling Green, Ohio); Crow Island School, for its revamped Pathfinder Kindergarten Center (Everett, Wash.); and Stantec Architecture, Inc., for its open space design of Manor New Tech Middle School, in Major, Texas.
“This is the first time we’ve won first place nationally – we’ve won many state and regional awards, but when you get to the top, and you’re competing against universities, this is a big deal,” Erdman said.
“American School & University” also recognized numerous other awards, including a series of Outstanding Designs, that account for 80 pages of its 130-page August issue.
A four-member jury considered eight categories in choosing the awards, including flexibility and adaptability, innovation, and whether the design solved a problem, among others.
The college received a plaque that will hang inside the Hanson Center, which LMC opened in April 2016 to house its manufacturing technology programs under one roof.
LMC completed the 49,376 square-foot building for $10.4 million, or roughly $216 per square foot, according to the magazine’s two-page article.
LMC named the building in honor of longtime supporters Merlin and Carolyn Hanson, who donated $1.5 toward the final cost, and had a significant input into its design, Erdman said.
“One of the things that was really important to Merlin was that there was color, and they really love art, and so, there was art throughout it (the building),” she said.
Other notable features include several open areas, designed to boost collaboration; movable furniture, which allows instructors and staff to change how space is used; and floor-to-ceiling windows, that let visitors see what’s happening inside the building.
“With clean lines, good use of color, functionality, good use of natural lighting, and a few bold spaces, this project shows what a modern machine shop can look like,” the magazine stated, in its article.
Kubatzke said those features are winning over local manufacturers who see the building, too.
As an example, he cited a recent visit form Lance Lyons, of Lyons Industries, of Dowagiac.
“They’re in vacuum molding. He walked through that space, and just was in awe, and said, ‘Even though you don’t do vacuum molding, everything you teach is a transferable skill to what I need,’” Kubatzke said. “Even our local manufacturers are looking up and down those rows.”