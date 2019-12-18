BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Lake Michigan College Alumni Association is looking for nominations for its 2020 Alumni Awards.
Nominees need to have attended Lake Michigan College or its predecessor, Benton Harbor Community College, and have earned at least 30 credit hours through the college.
Since the Alumni Awards were first presented in 1986, more than 80 recipients have been honored. Nominations are due by Feb. 28.
The nomination forms can be found online at www.lakemichigancollege.edu/nomination. For more information, contact Barbara Craig atcraig@lakemichigancollege.edu.
Upon nomination, an application will be sent to the candidate. Award winners will be recognized at the college’s 2020 Honors Convocation in mid-April.
There are three award categories:
• The Clarence Beckwith Distinguished Alumni Award – named in honor of the first president of LMC and given to an alumnus who has accomplished significant success in his or her personal or professional endeavors.
• The Alumni Achievement Award – presented to an alumnus who attended LMC within the past 15 years and has distinguished themselves in their career, education or community such that they would be role models to current LMC students.
• The Alumni Service Award – given to an alumnus who has offered significant personal contributions to the college or community.