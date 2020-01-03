LMC to host FIRST Robotics event

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition season will launch Saturday with a kickoff event presented by Lake Michigan College and Sunset Coast Robotics Alliance.
Teams from around the world will gather online at more than 140 kickoff locations as the 2020 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics challenge is revealed during a live televised broadcast from FIRST Headquarters.
At Lake Michigan College, 23 high school robotics teams from Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Allegan, Kent and St. Joseph counties will gather, with more than 350 students and mentors expected to attend. Attendees should use the third driveway on Yore Avenue, coming from Napier Avenue, to enter the Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall.
The agenda for the day is as follows:
• 8:30 a.m.: Teams check in and the public is welcomed.
• 8:45 a.m.: Meet and greet with teams and business professionals; RFC Bingo – Team Ramageddon (4855); past robot component and team projects will be displayed; Facebook live “Robotics Roundtable” with a News Talk 94.9 WSJM personality.
• 9 a.m.: Welcome by Tim Dunaj, judge advisor, kickoff program planner and master of ceremonies; Sunset Coast Robotics Alliance; recap 2019 activities and plan for 2020 activities; Robotics Roundtable 2020 and team sign-up; guest speaker (to be determined).
• 9:20 a.m.: Introduction of honored guest panel for question and answer session; questions from students; questions from pre-event submissions.
• 10:30 a.m.: Live global feed from FIRST Headquarters; Reveal of 2020 Game “Infinite Recharge;” kit of parts distribution; break.
• 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Grand Upton Hall remains open for teams to work.
FIRST is an international nonprofit K-12 organization that designs programs to encourage young people to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through education and career opportunities.
The FIRST Robotics Competition is a “sport for the mind,” according to Dunaj. It provides opportunities for students to work alongside professional engineers, technologists, and other business professionals. Through their participation, students can qualify to share in more than $80 million in college scholarships.
As the existing workforce ages out, companies are looking to hire young talent and, students who have been a part of FIRST Robotics teams have learned to work together, meet deadlines, think outside the box and work hard, and are the exact types of candidates businesses are looking to hire, Dunaj said.
Learn more at www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc.