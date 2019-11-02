LMC to host speakers, events for International Education Week

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College will hold a series of public and student events on its Benton Harbor campus in honor of International Education Week, which runs Nov. 18-22, according to a news release.
International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and Department of Education that is celebrated annually to acknowledge the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.
LMC will host a free, public lunch and learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21, in the Todd Center, Rooms 1304-1308.
Guest speakers Asu Iyakaremye and Imran Mohammad will talk about their experiences as refugees, followed by a question-and-answer session. LMC will provide international coffee and chocolates made by LMC culinary professor and chocolatier, Chef Luis Amado.
Guests should bring their own lunch.
Imran Mohammad, 25, was born stateless in Rohingya. At age 16, he fled Myanmar to save his life and search for freedom. He ended up in a Papua New Guinea detention center on Manus Island for four years where he taught himself to read and write in English before arriving in Chicago in 2018.
His story has been featured in the New York Times and ABC’s “Foreign Correspondent” series.
Asu Iyakaremye was just 3 years old when he and his parents escaped the 1994 Rwandan genocide. They eventually landed in Grand Rapids, where Iyakaremye attended college and now works at Bethany Christian Services helping unaccompanied refugee children.
Both men are making the most of their new lives in the U.S. as they work through the trauma they experienced on their journeys.
Other International Education Week events include “Listen to Our Stories – Beyond the Borders” on from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Hawk’s Nest second floor. Guests can view poster displays and picture collages, and hear student-led presentations and audio stories.
Trivia Tuesday will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Hawk’s Nest second floor. Student teams will compete in a Jeopardy-style game to test their knowledge of international facts.
International Celebration Day is Nov. 20 with a parade beginning at 11 a.m. at the Welch Center, a program at noon in the Main Building, and a celebration at 12:30 p.m. in the Hawk’s Nest, second floor.