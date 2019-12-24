LMC to offer a wine-tasting class

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College has created a weekly course to give participants tasting tips when it comes to wine.
Each Monday, beginning Jan. 13, LMC enologist Amy Birk will guide participants on a global wine-tasting journey through a course called Wines of the World.
The 14-week community education class will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m., from Jan. 13 to April 27 in the Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture on LMC’s campus in Benton Township
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about wine,” Michael Moyer, director of Wine and Viticulture Technology at LMC, said in a news release. “Each week we will learn about a different wine-producing region of the world and taste its wines.”
Class lectures will focus on grape varieties, climatic considerations, winemaking practices, and laws governing wine production.
Students will taste four to five new wines each class and develop sensory skills through guided tastings of old and new world wines.
Non-LMC students should sign up through Eventbrite to use this course as a non-credit, personal enrichment opportunity. This course runs concurrently with the credit course, Wines of the World II.
A onetime $350-course fee pays for all 14 classes. Space is limited.
The Welch Center, the new $7 million, 14,000-square-foot teaching winery at 2774 E. Empire Ave., is designed to provide Wine and Viticulture Technology students with a state-of-the-art environment to gain hands-on education in the art, science and business of winemaking.
To register for the course, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/wines-of-the-world. For questions, email Becca Sonday at bsonday@lakemichigancollege.edu.