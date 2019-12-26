The number of jobs in Southwest Michigan was relatively unchanged in 2019, with few job sectors experiencing significant job growth or losses.
Overall, the tri-county area – comprised of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties – lost 101 jobs in 2019, but with 96,534 total pay-rolled jobs, this was a 0.1 percent decline.
According to data collected by Economic Modeling Specialists Inc., the construction sector led job creation for the second year in a row, with employment growing by 1.6 percent with the addition of 49 jobs for a total of 3,191.
EMSI revealed this sector’s 1.6 percent growth rate was 0.7 percent higher than the national average growth rate for this sector – which was 0.9 percent.
While construction again paced job growth in Southwest Michigan in 2019, there are four core sectors that drive the local economy.
Among them are leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, health care and “agribusiness.” These four sectors account for 42,540 jobs in the area, or 44.1 percent of all employment in the region.
Combined total employment in these four sectors changed very little in 2019, increasing by less than 0.1 percent with the addition of 11 jobs.
Of these core sectors, two experienced job growth in 2019.
The leisure and hospitality sector led core sector job growth, growing by 0.2 percent with the addition of 22 jobs for a regional total of 10,889 in 2019.
The majority of regional job growth in this sector was in the restaurant industry, which added 60 jobs.
However, Ryan Thyfault, an economic analyst with Kinexus, said the sector’s growth was partially offset by job losses in other areas such as the regional skiing industry, which lost 40 jobs in 2019.
The manufacturing sector expanded its job footprint slightly, growing by 0.1 percent – adding 13 new jobs for a regional total of 18,266.
“The majority of growth in this sector can be attributed to job creation in computer and electronic, fabricated metal, beverage and machinery manufacturing,” Thyfault said.
Slight job growth was also seen in a few other sectors, including professional, scientific and technical services (31 new jobs), educational services (29 new jobs), finance and insurance (24 new jobs), and transportation and warehousing (16 new jobs).
The professional, scientific and technical services sector, which includes industries like scientific research and development, now employs 3,329 in Southwest Michigan.
At a loss
The administrative and support services sector experienced the largest decline in pay-rolled jobs in 2019, for the second year in a row. The sector saw a 3.5 percent decrease in its workforce and the total loss of 178 jobs.
With a total of 4,967 jobs, this sector comprises 5.1 percent of total regional employment.
Thyfault said job losses in this sector were almost entirely attributable to temporary agencies and staffing services, which have experienced continued decreases.
Thyfault pointed toward the tri-county area’s continued low unemployment rate, widespread regional job availability, and the ever-increasing number of businesses using online job posting services as its reason for the sector’s decreases.
The wholesale trade sector also experienced 1.6 percent decrease, losing 40 jobs and bringing the regional total to 2,484 for 2019.
“Job losses in this sector were due to declines in two industries, namely grocery and alcohol wholesalers,” Thyfault said.
Job losses in these two sectors were responsible for 61.6 percent of sector-level job losses in the area in 2019.
Looking ahead
Overall, Southwest Michigan’s total regional employment is projected to grow by about 1 percent in 2020, adding 773 new jobs.
According to EMSI projections, the tri-county area is projected to experience employment growth in 2020, with 15 of the 21 total sectors expected to see an increase.
The most significant job growth in 2020 is expected to be in the professional, technical and scientific services sector, which economic modeling projects to grow by 6 percent in the coming year.
Most of this job growth will be in industries related to scientific research and development, which are expected to grow by 12.4 percent and create 195 jobs in Southwest Michigan.
Continued growth is also expected in the area’s construction sector, which modeling projections show growing by 3.5 percent with the addition of 111 jobs.
Buoyed by the area’s tourism industry, core sector job growth is forecasted to be led by leisure and hospitality, which is expected to grow by 1.6 percent with the addition of 177 jobs to the region.
Manufacturing, which Kinexus identified as the largest sector for employment in the area, is expected to grow by 0.9 percent and add 165 jobs – which would bring the regional total to 18,431.
The health care sector is projected to grow by 1.4 percent, adding 138 jobs for a total of 10,271 jobs.
The sole core sector projected to experience slight job declines in 2020 is agribusiness, which is estimated to drop 2.3 percent with the loss of 75 jobs.
Thyfault said projected job losses in this sector are attributable to declines in employment related to crop production.
“It should be noted that these are just projections and serve as informed best estimates of what the (Berrien, Cass and Van Buren) labor market will look like a year from now,” Thyfault said. “As the economy is ever-changing, industries that are projected to see job growth may instead see declines, and those projected to see job losses may instead see growth.”
