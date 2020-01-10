ST. JOSEPH — There are more questions than answers for area United Methodist congregants in the wake of a proposal that would split the denomination in two, with traditionalists breaking off to form their own church.
The dispute centers on whether same-sex marriages should be performed and whether LGBTQ clergy should be ordained. The matter had seemed to be settled last year when a majority of General Conference attendees voted to stay with the traditional interpretation of Scripture.
The issue resurfaced last week with news that a group of United Methodist leaders from around the globe had met and devised a way for the denomination to split. The group’s proposal is expected to be voted on at the denomination’s General Conference meeting in May.
“To me, it’s sad to see this issue tearing a great denomination apart,” the Rev. Dan Colthorp of First United Methodist Church in St. Joseph said. “I think every church has people on both sides of the issue. Our church is maybe more traditional.”
He said he and members of his church are praying that God’s will be done when the General Conference meets in May. The church will hold at least two town hall meetings in advance of the May vote to provide information to people, and to provide a platform for congregants to share their thoughts and feelings.
“What I’m telling the congregation is that the General Conference has a very important decision to make and I’m asking them to pray for the denomination and the church,” he said. “We will be praying about it. Once we know what the General Conference has decided we can go from there.”
Colthorp said the issue has been around in one form or another for nearly five decades.
“It’s been going on since 1972,” he said. “We’re at the point that people will likely never agree and it’s only hurting church growth. … We’re realizing more and more that people are farther apart than we thought.”
Colthorp added, “I don’t even know what the church here will do. ... I’m not looking forward to the day we have to take a vote. It concerns me that those on the losing side of a vote will leave the church and go elsewhere.”
The Rev. Christine Beaudoin of Coloma United Methodist Church said her church is also divided. “We’ve talked about it at great length,” she said. “We’ve had classes, read books and conducted surveys. I’ve been trying to emphasize that we can have differences of opinion but can still do great things together.”
She said a survey the church conducted last year did not reach clear conclusions. “It didn’t change anyone’s mind,” she said. “It’s a very complicated topic. People have close relationships with those on all sides of the issue. Some wanted to talk about it and others not. Some were tired of talking about it.”
Beaudoin said her goal is to minister and be respectful of everyone, no matter their views. “I make a point not to take sides,” she said. “I’m hoping we will maintain the congregation. There are people on both sides of the issue who have been here for generations.”
She said that as a Methodist and a minister, she identifies with the teachings of denomination founders John and Charles Wesley. “I appreciate the simplicity of our beliefs that God is God, Jesus Christ is His son and the church is the church,” she said. “On sexuality, I believe that it’s ultimately between you and God.”
Michigan UMC Conference Communications Director Mark Doyal said the state UMC leadership is waiting to see what the General Conference will do in May. “There’s little doubt that some congregations will choose to go more traditional or orthodox if the proposal passes,” he said. “Some will leave and that saddens us. It’s impossible for us to predict.”
He noted that local congregations are similar to the state and general conferences in that there are people on both sides of the issue. “Each congregation has individuals with a wide range of views,” he said.
A statement he provided from the Michigan conference noted that more than two thirds of state UMC leaders voted last year to work toward more LGBTQ inclusivity. The Michigan conference represents more than 800 churches and over 120,000 members.