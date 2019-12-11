Local Santa tells it like it is

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Richard Schinkel has seen a lot during his years playing Santa for schools, businesses and organizations, but he never gets tired of seeing the wonder on children’s faces as they visit with him and tell him their Christmas wishes.
Schinkel has just written a new book called “My Life as Santa,” which is available on Amazon as well as at locations throughout the area.
The book contains both a short history of Santa Claus traditions as well as a recap of Schinkel’s 40-plus years portraying Santa. “I first portrayed Santa’s brother who lived at the equator and wore shorts,” he said. “I’d take gifts from people and gave them coal and I’d sit on people’s laps.”
From there, he started portraying Santa at Sarett Nature Center, where he worked as a naturalist and eventually at many other places in the area. Back then, he either had a fake beard or powdered his own beard. Nowadays, his white beard is all natural and all him.
Schinkel said he and his wife, Pat, had been thinking about writing a book about his Santa experiences for eight to 10 years and finally decided to sit down and write it. “We were going to do one just about Santa, but then we decided to include my experiences,” he said.
Schinkel started out teaching science in the Niles school district before moving on to Sarett. He’s also had stints in government, serving on the Berrien Springs Village Council and the Oronoko Township Board. He currently is chairman of the Berrien County Parks Commission.
Playing Santa has been a constant throughout everything. He took part in the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival in the 1990s and continues to portray Santa at Fernwood Botanical Garden, Sarett Nature Center, the University of Notre Dame and Round Barn Winery. He’s also made appearances at schools, businesses and community events over the years.
The pickle festival produced some of his favorite Santa memories. It also led to the creation of the Santa outfit he still wears today. “Judy Dougan of Lemon Creek Fabrics in Berrien Springs made my beautiful Victorian Santa outfit,” he said. “Then a boatswain in Shipshewana made my shoes.”
It was also at the pickle festival where a couple of youngsters made comments that have stayed with him all these years later and inspired the artwork for the book’s cover. The front cover features a little girl asking about reindeer, while the back cover just says “I believe.”
“The festival had a parade with real reindeers and the pickle princess tugged on my arm,” he said. “She said they’re not going to fly are they? And I said they only fly on Christmas Eve. Then a boy came up and asked what the animals were. I said they were reindeer. He said, ‘No what are they are really, I can take it.’”
One of his poignant memories came just last year when a little girl came and asked for him to help others in her family. “The first thing she asked for was for her grandma to get well, and I said I’d work on it,” he said. “Then she asked for her sister to be happy. It wasn’t until the fourth time that she asked something for herself. Those experiences stick with you.”
Schinkel said he gets mixed reactions from youngsters. “Some will come right up to talk to me while others will stand back,” he said. “One boy wouldn’t come up and all I saw was his hands around his mom’s legs. I started talking about trucks and tractors and trains and he came out to talk.”
“I’ve had so many memories and experiences,” he said. “One of the neatest things was when a former student of mine who now teaches in St. Joseph asked me to come to the high school,” he said. “I wasn’t sure, but they loved it and I’ve done several high schools since.”
“For older kids and adults, seeing Santa gives them a chance to relive a part of their life they feel happy about and want to experience again,” he added. “Senior citizens all come and sit on my lap. They want to remember Santa from when they were kids.”
Some locations where the book is available include the Christmas Tree shop in St. Joseph, Fernwood Botanical Garden in Buchanan, the Journal Era in Berrien Springs and Olympia Books in Dowagiac.