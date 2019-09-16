Logan's run not over yet

NILES — Over her 25-year career, Michigan State Police Lt. Melinda Logan has proven that a trooper is more than someone who pulls you over on the highway to write a speeding ticket.
Logan, assistant commander of the Niles post, who retires Oct. 7, has had an impact on the community in a number of areas, from substance abuse prevention to honoring fallen officers.
Even that speeding ticket can be a teachable moment, she says.
"You have to have that weird, twisted sense that you're helping someone," Logan said. "Even with a speeding ticket, you are hoping to change their behavior, because speeding is the number one reason for traffic fatalities. Even when you're putting them through a difficult situation, you're hoping that it will have a positive impact on their life."
And those traffic stops can be a source of humor. One motorist she pulled over for going 80 miles per hour on the highway wanted to know why she was allowed to exceed the speed limit and he wasn't.
Another speeder, thinking she'd distract a male trooper, unbuttoned her blouse "down to her belly button," Logan recalled. "I wasn't what she expected."
Logan, a native of Jackson, Mich., didn't have an interest in law enforcement when she entered college. She had her sights set on joining the Marine Corps, and attended Texas A&M on a Marine scholarship. She later worked for the police department that covered the campus and "fell in love" with the job. "I was never bored."
She returned to Michigan, getting a job as a state police dispatcher in the Detroit area in 1992. She knew this wasn't the path for her, and took advantage of a push for new recruits, graduating from the police academy in December 1994.
She has had assignments at posts all around the state. She was appointed assistant commander of the Niles post in 2012, and is the highest-ranking woman in the Berrien-Cass county area patrolled by the post (she outranked her husband, Mike, who retired from the Michigan State Police earlier this year).
Logan has been involved with the Voice.Change.Hope community group to fight heroin and opioid addiction, and worked with the organization and others to open Carol's Hope last year, a center on M-139 in Royalton Township where addicts and their families can get support toward recovery. Logan staffs drug take-back events that have removed hundreds of pounds of unneeded medications from residents' homes. She helps coordinate the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
Logan spoke with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer John Matuszak about her career and plans for the future.
What appealed to you about the state police over city departments?
I've taken advantage of working in multiple locations. I was part of the flagship opening of casinos in Detroit as part of the gaming enforcement unit. I worked as a supervisor at the same dispatch center where I first worked at. I think my favorite was Brighton, where we worked special details at the Michigan International Speedway and MSU football. I've worked at the Super Bowl and the World Series and the college Final Four. I was at the right-to-work mobilization and State of the State addresses. All of these were great, exciting details.
How has it been as a woman with the state police?
I don't think it was much different then than it is now. I had a command officer tell me that it was going to be harder because we have to do more to prove ourselves. It's true, in my own department or with the public. As a new trooper, 23 years old, I had the same training as the men. I boxed men. Overall, my partners and the men in the department, they were with us in training, they've been very respectful. It's a close-knit family. When I came to Berrien County there was one other woman (trooper) and two other female deputies (with the sheriff's department). It was so sparse. There are a lot more women now, which is good.
How does the public react to a woman trooper?
People will come to me with a problem, and I'll tell them how to resolve it. Then they'll look at my male partner, and he'll tell them the same thing and they'll say "OK!" ... I'll be walking up to a car and they will call me sir, and then say "I'm sorry." I tell them I've been called worse things, and it relaxes them a bit.
How did you get involved with substance abuse issues?
All the time we see people who have addictions, and sometimes we don't recognize that. In 2014 I went to a heroin summit in Lansing and heard a family member talk about their son's addiction. A doctor explained in easy terms how addiction affects the brain and how it changes the mind. I was contacted by the families in Voice.Change.Hope and heard their struggles, and it really just affected me, and it made the point that we can make a difference. As a younger trooper especially, I wasn't always very friendly with people who had addictions, because I didn't understand it. Now I help guide the new troopers, so they will be more compassionate. Hopefully I have had a large enough impact that it will continue.
What are some of the accomplishments you are proudest of?
Definitely Carol's Hope. I was fortunate to have a boss that allowed me to work on that. Honoring the fallen troopers in Berrien County, and recognizing them on the significant years since they've passed. Most of their families still live in the area. We've dedicated roadways, and I'm really proud of that. We've brought out more retirees to these gatherings.
What have been some of your toughest times?
One I think about to this very day is a little girl I interviewed in Bridgman. She was traveling through the area and had been sexually assaulted on a bus. She was only like 5. I interviewed her about the stranger who had inappropriately touched her, she had been sitting next to him on the bus for a while, and I said to her, "Do you know what his name is?" She gave me a name but it wasn't his. I said to myself I need to circle back to this and make sure that there isn't anybody else who has done this to her. So we finished with the first interview, she was super-excited and outgoing, even with what she was going through. Then I said, "You mentioned somebody else. Has somebody else ever done this to you?" She was sitting on my lap and she curled up in a fetal position. I told her "It's OK, you can tell me." She told me her father had. That day I would have taken her home with me. Sadly, her mom went and put her right back in that situation. I still think about her and where she is in her life.
What are your post-retirement plans?
I want to work on a piece of legislation, I've been waiting for when I leave the department. As one of the few females, way back when, who interviewed kids and grown women who had been sexually assaulted, one of the hardest things for them is to show up in court and testify. I want to work on empowering them during the court process. Currently, I've been told, a prosecutor under special circumstances can petition a court, or the judge, to allow basically a closed interview with the victim in certain cases. What I want to do is to make any person in an assaultive case, whether it's sexually or physical abuse, I want them to have the opportunity to choose whether to testify directly in front of the defendant, or to have it in a special room in front of the judge and the two attorneys, who would have earpieces so they could talk to the defendant and the officer in charge, and have it live-streamed into the courtroom. It would make them feel like it was closed; they don't have to look right at the person who has been controlling them and relive (the experience).
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak