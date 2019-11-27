BENTON TOWNSHIP — Carolyn Fowler, who served on Benton Township’s Board of Trustees for nearly two decades, died Sunday.
Fowler, 82, had been battling health problems for some time and was taken to a long-term care facility in Battle Creek a few weeks ago.
Trustees held a moment of silence for Fowler during a Nov. 5 board meeting, after it was announced why she had missed the past few meetings.
Township officials were notified of Fowler’s death on Monday.
Fowler was known for speaking her mind during her time as a trustee. She frequently asked questions following presentations and workshops on matters concerning the township.
Fowler made a career as a tax preparer for 40 years as owner of an H&R Block office. She served as a trustee for 19 years and also served on Benton Township’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
Fowler’s death now leaves three vacancies within the township’s core leadership group.
Supervisor Kevin White died from injuries suffered in an accident while he was working along I-94 for the Michigan Department of Transportation on Oct. 24.
In addition, Superintendent Kelli Smith resigned from her post in July. The township is now tasked with finding a superintendent, supervisor and trustee to fill out its board of trustees.
Fowler was widowed and had a grown daughter, as well as a son who died.
Friends may visit with Fowler’s family from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores.
