BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Regional Education Service Agency on Friday announced the death of one of its school board members.
Linda Holt, 77, vice president of the Berrien RESA school board, died Wednesday after a short illness.
Holt had served on the Berrien RESA board since 1993. During her tenure, she also served as a trustee and as board treasurer.
“The Berrien RESA family will be forever grateful for Linda’s service,” said Berrien RESA Superintendent Kevin Ivers in a news release. “Every decision Linda made was done so with the best interest of our students and staff in mind. She had a passion for helping others. We were very fortunate to have had her dedication and enthusiasm guiding our work for so many years. We share our deepest condolences with her loved-ones.”
Prior to serving on Berrien RESA’s board, Holt, of Stevensville, served on the Lakeshore school board. Also, for more than 40 years she practiced as a registered nurse around Southwest Michigan, according to her obituary.
Holt was a Master Platinum Award recipient and was only a few classes away from earning the most advanced school board leader recognition, the President’s Award.
“Linda’s legacy will be felt by our staff and our students for many years to come,” Ivers said. “She was instrumental in the development of a number of Board policies and was an advocate when the district chose to build Lighthouse Education Center, expand our ASD Program and remodel Blossomland Learning Center. She wanted what was best for kids, and because of her years of dedication, our students truly do have the best.”
Holt is survived by her husband, David, and their two children.
Berrien RESA reported that it will announce steps in the coming days on how it will appoint a new board member to fill Holt’s vacancy.