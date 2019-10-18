BERRIEN CENTER — Julia LaSata has seen a lot of changes during her over four decades on the Berrien County Parks and Recreation Commission. When she and others were appointed to the very first commission in 1976, there was only one county park with an open picnic shelter.
LaSata recently retired from the board after 43 years of service to the county. Wednesday, family and friends gathered at Love Creek County Park to honor her and reminisce about the changes made to county parks during her tenure on the commission.
“This is a real special night. You’ve been with us for 43 years and helped guide the ship to where we are today,” County Parks Director Brian Bailey said. “I want to thank you for what you’ve done for the county, the state and for me.”
Bailey noted that LaSata was particularly instrumental in the establishment of Madeline Bertrand County Park on the St. Joseph River south of Niles. “We now have seven properties all around the county,” he said.
Bailey also relayed comments from fellow founding commission member Tony Korican, who was unable to attend the meeting. Korican called LaSata an exemplary advocate for the county’s parks and an outstanding person in her own right.
Commission Chairman Richard Schinkel noted that LaSata, Korican and Carl Keefer are the only ones left from that first commission that was formed in 1976. “You all have been here from the beginning when Love Creek was the only county park and there was only an open air picnic shelter here,” he said.
“Like Julia, my heart is in parks and recreation,” Keefer said. “One of the top items that hasn’t come to fruition yet is to have a campground. We all look forward to what can happen to the county parks in the future. I’m pleased she’s been with us for so long.”
Tributes also came from LaSata’s son, Berrien County Trial Judge Charles LaSata, and her daughter-in-law, State Sen. Kim LaSata.
“I’ve known her for 34 years – she’s an amazing woman,” Kim LaSata said. “She’s always talked about the parks and been so proud of the ones being worked on. When she decides to take on a project, the community is lucky.”
LaSata presented her mother-in-law with a proclamation signed by herself, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, 79th State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. The proclamation lauded Julia LaSata for her commitment to the state and showing “highest standards of citizenship.”
Judge LaSata spoke on behalf of the family. “Growing up I sometimes thought she liked (former county parks director) Randy Rood more than me,” he joked. “Her service began in 1970 when she served on the Greater Niles Recreation Board and then Nancy Clark got her involved in the county.”
Revenue decreases
Wednesday’s bimonthly meeting featured updates on the county park budget, the seven county parks and the proposed 2020-24 county park five year plan.
Bailey said park revenue is down about 5 percent from last year, due primarily to a “C- or D” winter, a very wet May, along with the ongoing Eastern equine encephalitis scare.
Commissioners also approved two measures related to Silver Beach County Park. The vendor there, Wally & Gertz, will be able to add a “photo opportunity chair” and ice cream and cold coffee carts, as well as a storage facility. A new vendor, Third Coast Surf Shop, will take over the paddleboard and kayak concession on a three-year contract.
Bailey said a working draft of the new five-year park plan for the county should be available to the public by Oct. 31 to start a 30-day comment period. The Berrien County Board of Commissioners is expected to hold a public hearing Dec. 5 and vote on it Dec. 12. He expects to submit the plan to the state in early January before the Feb. 1 deadline.
The plan is necessary to have in place in order to qualify for Natural Resources Trust Fund and other grants. While the basics of the plan stay the same over the years, each five-year update lists new projects the county wants to tackle. New items in this plan include developing a linear park/trail along Lake Michigan and constructing a new concession building at Silver Beach.