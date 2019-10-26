Looking for the big catch

ST. JOSEPH — Something fishy is going on in Lansing.
It’s not the usual backdoor deals or wrangling over the budget, but it concerns a multi-billion-dollar industry with deep ties to Southwest Michigan.
At issue are the rights and future of Michigan’s thousands of charter fishing operations and the state’s waning commercial fishing industry.
Dennis Eade, executive director of the Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fishermen’s Association, along with Joe Montella, state representative with the Southwest Michigan Steelheaders, reported this month to the St. Joseph City Commission on competing legislation in the House that could have a major impact on the livelihood of fishing boat captains.
A package of bills – including one sponsored by Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet – would set into law a current Department of Natural Resources ban on commercial harvesting of lake trout, walleye, yellow perch and other game fish, reserving them for charters and other anglers. The legislation would leave commercial fishermen mainly to catch whitefish and less sought-after species.
Eade said the current law is “antiquated” and needs to be updated.
Eade noted that there are 26 charter businesses in the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area that last year took out 926 trips. Michigan brings in 1.4 million recreational anglers a year, contributing $2.3 billion to the economy and supporting 35,000 jobs, Eade said. That’s second only to Florida.
Of those putting their lures in the water, 300,000 are from out of state, according to the Steelheaders’ organization. They also contribute $30 million annually to manage fisheries through taxes on equipment, licenses and excise fees.
“To put that under duress would not be a wise decision,” Eade said of the recreational fishing businesses. He asked St. Joseph officials to support a resolution in favor of the bills that he said would protect charter operations. South Haven and several other lakeside communities have taken than step. Tim Stegeman, of South Haven, is this year’s president of the Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fisherman’s Association.
The legislation also would increase commercial fishing license fees from about $200 to $1,400, plus boost fines for illegally keeping fish. Eade said the fines haven’t changed since the 1920s. The current fines don’t provide much of a deterrent to commercial fisheries for going over the limit, Eade said. The bills also would tighten reporting requirements on commercial catches and how fishermen tend their nets.
In contrast to recreational fishing, there are 13 licensed commercial fishing businesses in Michigan that haul in around $5 million worth of catch per year. Eade described this as a “horse and buggy industry” that has long been hampered by invasive species and other factors.
The commercial fishing industry is trying to extend its reach, which could cut into the catch of recreational fishers, opponents warn. Proposed legislation would give commercial fishers access to lake trout, walleye and yellow perch. It has yet to draw a committee hearing. That bill would open up lake trout and walleye to commercial fishers, allowing them to catch 10 percent to 20 percent of those fish across much of the state, leaving the rest for non-professional anglers.
Supporters of the bill to aid commercial fishermen, who supply markets and restaurants, say the game fish have rebounded so much that the species are now threatening the fish that their industry is allowed to harvest, and they are throwing away thousands of fish that they accidentally catch.
Working for scale
It’s getting to be a sink-or-swim choice for recreational fishing, proponents maintain. Yellow perch are at historically low levels. The walleye population has made a comeback, but is not producing at surplus levels. With fewer fish available, splitting the haul with commercial boats would cut into what they can provide their customers, charter captains caution.
Captain “Coho Bob” Lausman, of Sawyer, has been fishing on Lake Michigan for 42 years, and has had a part-time charter boat for eight. He has seen the changes in the fish population.
There’s not much room left for error, he said. “Once the fish are gone, you don’t have a very good return.”
The number of chinook salmon is down from an estimated 500,000 to 100,000, Lausman said, and the number of coho salmon is also low. He used to see as many as 70 boats going out in search of walleye, and now they number around a dozen.
With these game fish declining, lake trout has become the go-to catch for charters, Lausman said. That is one of the species that the commercial fisheries want to snag.
Lausman, a machinist by trade, said he started his fishing business as a way to supplement his income during occasional layoffs. He takes out between 40 and 60 charters a season, and a full-time captain mounts as many as 200 trips. The groups pay between $400 and $450 for a river fishing trip, and $550 to $650 to venture onto Lake Michigan.
Many of those groups come to town and stay at a motel or bed and breakfast, Lausman said. They go to restaurants and buy supplies, and buy fishing licenses. The captains pay the DNR to launch their boats, and some parks also charge a launching fee.
It’s not all dollars and cents. The Southwest Michigan Steelheaders was among the charter chapters of the statewide organization. The group participates in numerous community activities, and helped raise money for a fish cleaning station in St. Joseph.
The Steelheaders also sponsor “Salmon in the Classroom” projects for students in Michigan to study the life cycle of salmon as part of their science curriculum. They sponsor summer and winter fishing tournaments. Last year’s winter challenge drew 75 participants.
This year the organization helped put together the third Trolling with the Troops outing, with captains escorting 138 veterans for a free day of fishing, a Coast Guard escort, trophies and a cook-out at the Stevensville American Legion post.
“It’s rewarding to see how thankful they are,” Lausman said of the veterans.
Lausman said fishing is also his way of recharging his batteries. “You go out and get that fire back in you.”
Along with the proposed legislation, Michigan is also in the process of updating the 2000 consent decree that expires in August 2020, and Michigan and tribal regulators are now negotiating a new agreement. That could change the number of fish Michigan’s anglers and commercial fishers wrangle over.
St. Joseph commissioners could consider a resolution of support at Monday’s meeting.
Commissioner Laura Goos said she has four fishermen in her family, and she knows how passionate they are about the sport. She also thanked the group for promoting conservation of water and species.
